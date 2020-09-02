Springleaf Prata Place launches German curry sausage prata

Springleaf Prata Place, purveyors of innovative prata with all kinds of stuffing and toppings in Singapore, have come up with a new fusion dish: Däs Prätwürst, which is made of German currywurst inside prata.

Currywurst is German sausage traditionally seasoned with curry ketchup and topped with curry powder.

In this incarnation, the prata and German chicken sausage are slapped together with sauteed onions, mozzarella cheese and curry powder.

A Facebook post introducing this new dish was put up on Sept. 2:

The post said:

Presenting our latest edition to our Ultimate Series, Däs Prätwürst! 🥳 Inspired from the German dish Currywurst, Däs Prätwürst was created. This Prata is filled with the same curry sauce used in currywurst, combined with sautéed onions, mozzarella cheese and a homemade chicken sausage. Curry powder is added on top of the prata together with a healthy serving of saurkraut. 😍 Visit us today and try it out now! 😋

This is the actual dish in real life:

9 locations

Springleaf Prata Place has nine outlets in Singapore, most of them closing by 10pm.

The other specialty prata Srpingleaf Prata Place is famous for include the Umami 50 and Plaster Blaster.

The Umami 50 is made of prata with chicken spam, mayonnaise, chicken floss, mushrooms and cheese.

The Plaster Blaster consists of chicken ham with Egg Benedict on prata and Hollandaise sauce.

