Back

Springleaf Prata Place launches German curry sausage prata

New supper food.

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2020, 06:16 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Springleaf Prata Place, purveyors of innovative prata with all kinds of stuffing and toppings in Singapore, have come up with a new fusion dish: Däs Prätwürst, which is made of German currywurst inside prata.

Currywurst is German sausage traditionally seasoned with curry ketchup and topped with curry powder.

In this incarnation, the prata and German chicken sausage are slapped together with sauteed onions, mozzarella cheese and curry powder.

A Facebook post introducing this new dish was put up on Sept. 2:

The post said:

Presenting our latest edition to our Ultimate Series, Däs Prätwürst! 🥳

Inspired from the German dish Currywurst, Däs Prätwürst was created.

This Prata is filled with the same curry sauce used in currywurst, combined with sautéed onions, mozzarella cheese and a homemade chicken sausage. Curry powder is added on top of the prata together with a healthy serving of saurkraut. 😍

Visit us today and try it out now! 😋

This is the actual dish in real life:

9 locations

Springleaf Prata Place has nine outlets in Singapore, most of them closing by 10pm.

The other specialty prata Srpingleaf Prata Place is famous for include the Umami 50 and Plaster Blaster.

The Umami 50 is made of prata with chicken spam, mayonnaise, chicken floss, mushrooms and cheese.

The Plaster Blaster consists of chicken ham with Egg Benedict on prata and Hollandaise sauce.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Springleaf Prata Place & Google Maps

PM Lee chokes up in Parliament talking about S'pore bouncing back from crisis

Visibly emotional.

September 02, 2020, 06:21 PM

Poh Li San: Rejig economy, consider 70 as new retirement age & take time to build strong foundation

While foreign talents deepen and diversify Singapore's economy, they should not cripple Singapore's organic capabilities, Poh Li San said.

September 02, 2020, 06:05 PM

Pizza Hut S'pore to launch cheese & durian pizza on Sep. 3, 2020

And it was all yellow.

September 02, 2020, 05:25 PM

G-Shock S'pore to release rainbow chrome designs under Intergalactic Dreams & Volcanic Lightning series

Mesmerising.

September 02, 2020, 05:12 PM

'Do not doubt. Do not fear.' S'pore will survive Covid-19 crisis & come back stronger: PM Lee's speech in 90 seconds

A rallying cry.

September 02, 2020, 04:57 PM

PM Lee: Govt will adapt to S'poreans voting for more opposition but want PAP in power

Both the opposition and PAP MPs should also step up their game in Parliament, he added.

September 02, 2020, 04:41 PM

WP's He Ting Ru: Vulnerable S'poreans should not be blamed for their plight

The importance of recognising the limits of meritocracy.

September 02, 2020, 04:41 PM

PM Lee hits back at troll who posted DBS India staff photo, calls it 'fake news'

PM Lee said the government will side with Singaporeans on jobs.

September 02, 2020, 04:36 PM

Uni student emailed PM Lee to complain that S'pore overreacted to Covid-19, called for herd immunity

Whoa.

September 02, 2020, 04:34 PM

Rainbow lapis mooncake in S'pore features actual lapis cake in snowskin from S$39

Colourful.

September 02, 2020, 04:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.