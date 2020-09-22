Back

S'porean man jailed 15 weeks for driving up to 102kmh & crashing into pedestrians in CBD

Banned from driving for four years.

Belmont Lay | September 22, 2020, 12:13 PM

A Singaporean man who drove up to 102kmh in the Central Business District (CBD) and crashed into a crowd of pedestrians while overtaking another driver, was sentenced to 15 weeks' jail and banned from driving for four years on Monday, Sep. 21.

Lim Wei Sheng, 27, was sentenced after he was convicted on two counts of grievous hurt by a rash act and one count of causing hurt by a rash act.

Another charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Injuries caused

Two women, aged 35 and 37, were trapped under Lim's car.

A 40-year-old woman's leg was run over by the vehicle.

They were taken to hospital and sustained injuries including fractured ribs, open leg wounds and a fractured shin bone.

The 37-year-old woman had surgery to repair her leg fractures and still has limited knee movement and a pending ligament reconstruction surgery.

She continues to undergo psychological counselling for post-traumatic stress disorder.

She was trapped under the front bumper of the car.

Video footage of the aftermath of the crash showed passers-by lifting the vehicle off the victims.

Speed of car

Investigations showed Lim was going at twice the speed limit in the CBD.

He was travelling between 96kmh and 102kmh a few seconds before the crash.

The speed limit on that stretch of road was 50kmh.

Lim had travelled about 170.5m in his attempt to overtake a silver car before the collision, a report by the Health Sciences Authority stated.

Lim also knew that travelling straight at high speed on a right-turn only lane was a rash and dangerous act.

What happened

Lim was driving on the second right-most lane of a five-lane road towards Cross Street at about 6pm on April 15, 2019.

He moved to right-most first lane and accelerated to overtake a silver car in front of him nearing the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina Way.

When he tried to move back into the second lane, a blue car in that lane tried to turn right into Marina Way, crossing into his path.

To avoid colliding with the blue car, Lim swerved his car to the right.

He lost control of his car.

It collided with a metal bollard and crashed into a crowd of pedestrians waiting at a traffic junction to cross the road.

Lim pleaded guilty and will begin his jail term on Oct. 12.

For causing grievous hurt by a rash act, the penalty could have been up to four years jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

For causing hurt by a rash act, the penalty could have been up to one year jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. 

