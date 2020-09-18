You can now check your N-, O- or A-Level grades on SingPass app

For those who are now full-fledged adults, here's a major throwback.

You can now check your educational certificates on the SingPass application.

Check your grades

SingPass is currently eligible for Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, Employment Pass and Personalised Employment Pass holders, EntrePass holders, S-Pass holders, Dependant Pass holders, Long Term Visit Pass holders and Work Permit holders

It was previously touted as an alternative method to check in and out of premises with SafeEntry.

But it was recently discovered that alongside other personal information, one's old grades are visible as well.

Under the "Profile" tab, a section labeled "Singapore-Cambridge Examination" shows the grades for every subject taken for O-Level, A-Level and N-Level examinations.

Here's an example.

For those who took the International Baccalaureate examination, the section will remain blank.

Other information stored on app

Aside from showing one's educational certificates, the mobile app displays a digital version of one's NRIC as well.

Should one forget their physical NRIC, the digital barcode on the app can be used at various kiosks at libraries and polyclinics.

The digital NRIC can also be shown to prove one's identity whenever needed. However, some places may still require the physical card.

Passport information is also readily available.

Other personal information stored on the app include those about one's property, vehicles, driving license and even voter's information

Pretty nifty.

Twitter users shook

Although it is uncertain when exactly one's grades became visible on the SingPass app, the revelation sent Twitter users into a frenzy.

And some did not hesitate to share their less-than-stellar grades, including local deejay Joakim Gomez.

Since we’re all sharing our O level scores that is readily available on the SingPass app. Why not?



Shoutout: @plspreeti 我真的得到E8。 pic.twitter.com/MgI84U1jdu — Joakim Gomez (@JoakimGomez) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, it also sent others down a spiral of bad memories.

Me: What could be darker than this year?



SingPass: Here are your O Level results from your past. In the app. Forever. pic.twitter.com/lwZ0mxKf6v — mrbrown (@mrbrown) September 17, 2020

Although, there are probably more pressing matters for you to deal with.

I’ve just been told you can now see your O Level and A Level results on SingPass. And that SG Twitter is reminiscing and sharing. Aiyah, no need to look lah. Exams over liao. Focus on the now and the tomorrow. — mrbrown (@mrbrown) September 17, 2020

Sad.

Top photo from Mothership readers