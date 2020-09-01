Back

S'porean workers should be allowed to take up 2 jobs for 'better job security': Chong Kee Hiong

Thinking out of the box.

Kayla Wong | September 01, 2020, 03:39 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Many employers bar their full-time employees from taking up a second job, but this thinking should change, said Chong Kee Hiong, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Workers can learn and apply new skills in a second role or job

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Sep. 1, Chong put forth his proposal that employees should be allowed to take up two jobs for "better job security".

But this should be subject to labour regulations to "protect the workers from overwork and also to regulate potential conflict of interests", he added.

Workers could "learn and apply new skills to pursue an additional vocation within the same company or in a second job", the CEO of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust added.

He explained that encouraging such a practice would allow the worker to develop a broader set of skills that will allow "more flexibility in career switches within a shorter window of time" should there be a need to.

Employers with diversified businesses can try this

As for employers, they need to identify complementary sectors which are "sufficiently differentiated to provide resilience through diversification" in order to allow employees to take up "concurrent positions in different business units", Chong said.

Raising an example, he said the Food and Beverage sector was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, but supermarkets and online grocers saw a jump in orders as people are still eating, albeit at home.

"So, if a company runs a restaurant and also sells and delivers food ingredients, it will be able to ride out this storm better," he opined.

He further suggested that conglomerates with diversified businesses can try this arrangement first by having their employees take on "dual roles in their different companies".

He added that the employees' pay should not be affected in this arrangement.

Singaporeans who possess multiple skill sets should be allowed chance to contribute more

Saying that this "dual-job thinking may seem out-of-the-box", Chong said it should be recognised that there are many Singaporeans who possess multiple skill sets.

These people would therefore be able to contribute at "a higher level within the same company" or go for a second vocation to diversify their income sources, he said.

Acknowledging that this approach is not for certain jobs nor everyone, Chong explained that he is suggesting for companies and workers who are willing to try to be allowed to do so, without compromising their productivity and work-life balance.

He further said the government could perhaps incentivise companies and workers to adopt this approach.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via CNA video

Josephine Teo holds back tears during Parliament speech, says MOM will help workers bounce back

She was speaking at length about how MOM understood the concerns of workers.

September 01, 2020, 05:16 PM

Green roof at Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant near Tanjong Rhu now open for exercise & picnics

New exercise spot between East Coast Park and Gardens by the Bay.

September 01, 2020, 05:15 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim: Policies need to be addressed for S'pore to become 'race-blind society'

Lim asked: 'When will Singaporeans be ready for a non-Chinese Prime Minister? Many would argue that we already are. Is a race-blind Singapore a fantasy?'

September 01, 2020, 05:10 PM

SPF: S$2.7 million lost in social media impersonation scams in first half of 2020

Check if it's really someone you know.

September 01, 2020, 05:07 PM

Artbox night market in Bangkok has been permanently closed

Tourism decimated.

September 01, 2020, 04:56 PM

S'pore a 'global city-state', not 'global city within a larger state': PSP NCMP Leong Mun Wai

Leong explained that Singaporeans 'have nowhere to go without leaving the country'.

September 01, 2020, 04:45 PM

Boon Lay Place murder: Suspect & victim worked in same F&B company, hid relationship from colleagues & bosses

They came to Singapore to work for around a year.

September 01, 2020, 04:33 PM

6-storey Isetan in Bangkok shuts down on Aug. 31, 2020, chain exits Thailand after 28 years

Emotional farewell.

September 01, 2020, 04:01 PM

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 1, including 1 case in community

Total number of cases in Singapore at 56,852.

September 01, 2020, 03:42 PM

PAP MP Liang Eng Hwa: Should S'pore still go ahead with Terminal 5?

Jobs.

September 01, 2020, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.