S'porean & Indonesian men arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling guns & explosives

A Singaporean man by the name of Bink was arrested in a condo in Bangkok on Sept. 4 for allegedly possessing guns and ammunition with the intent to sell them.

According to The Nation Thailand, the 26-year-old was also additionally charged with falsifying official government documents for the car that he owns.

Multiple guns and ammunition found

A 32-year-old Indonesian man by the name of Aiden was also arrested in the raid.

The police reportedly found seven handguns, 584 bullets, an M67 grenade, a KM18 smoke grenade and two flash bangs in their condo.

The last names of both suspects have been withheld.

The suspects reportedly confessed to selling guns and explosives via Line and WeChat. Customers paid for the arms via Bitcoin.

The police also found in the Singaporean's phone that a customer in Singapore had offered 100,000 Thai Baht (S$4,347) to destroy the guns.

Police were originally tipped off to the illegal arms dealers.

Their investigations led them to a red Mercedes, which had a fake license plate and registration.

Illegal for foreigners to own guns

Possession of firearms is legal in Thailand if you are not a foreign national.

However, the number of people owning illegal firearms is still relatively high.

According to GunPolicy.org, the estimated number of guns held by civilians is more than 10,000,000.

An estimated 4,000,000 of these guns are illegal.

Under Thai law, foreigners possessing guns are liable for a prison sentence between one and 20 years.

Mothership has reached out to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comments on the matter.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via INNnews.