S'pore Sports Hub to reopen venues including OCBC Arena & skate park

Progressively reopening from Sep. 14.

Fasiha Nazren | September 14, 2020, 06:09 PM

Since April this year, part of the Singapore Sports Hub was converted into a temporary housing project for migrant workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sep. 14, it was announced that it has wrapped up the project and is set to reopen its venues progressively from Sep. 14 onwards.

The reopened venues are as follows:

OCBC Arena (including Hall 1 to 3, and the Sports Hub Gym)

The OCBC Arena will reopen from Sep. 16.

Access to the OCBC Arena is restricted to only members of the public with confirmed booking and existing gym members.

Photo from Singapore Sports Hub.

Each hall is restricted to a maximum of 50 persons and all group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons.

However, a maximum of four persons is allowed at each badminton and table tennis court.

Patrons are not allowed to interact with patrons from other groups or halls.

Bookings can be made here.

The Sports Hub Gym is restricted to a maximum of 28 persons, with a time limit of 90 minutes per session.

These sessions are only available for walk-ins, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

100PLUS Promenade

The 100PLUS Promenade will reopen from Sep. 14.

Photo from Singapore Sports Hub.

Social group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons, except for registered instructor-led exercise activities.

Stingray at Splash-N-Surf

The Stingray will reopen from Sep. 14.

This venue is restricted to a maximum of 10 persons, including accompanying guardians.

View this post on Instagram

#challenge on #surfing #Singapore #LifeinSingapore #SG

A post shared by Reichen Yoo (@reichenyoo) on

All sessions are limited to one-hour booking only and patrons are required to book a slot online at the Singapore Sports Hub's website before heading down.

Patrons are required to bring their personal wet attire, including rash guard, to minimise contact with other patrons.

Sports Hub Hard Courts and Skate Park

These venues will reopen from Sep. 14.

Photo from Singapore Sports Hub's website.

Social group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons at these venues.

The following venues, however, will remain closed until further notice:

  • Lazy River and Kids Water Playground

  • Sports Hub Fitness Studio

  • Shimano Cycling World

