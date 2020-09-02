S'pore & South Korea to launch fast lane for essential travel on Sep. 4

Singapore and South Korea have concluded bilateral negotiations on a fast lane for essential business and official travel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated in a press release.

The lane is scheduled to launch two days from now, on September 4, and will be open to residents of both Singapore and South Korea who need to make essential business or official trips between the two nations.

In addition, eligible travellers will also have to abide by the mutually agreed terms and prevailing public health measures in both countries.

This includes health safeguards in the form of pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as adhering to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

More details about the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the SafeTravel website by September 4.

Vivian Balakrishnan spoke with his South Korean counterpart on Sep. 2

The press release further highlighted that Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan spoke with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha via telephone on September 2.

Both sides stated that they looked forward to the launch of the fast lane and reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation to jointly overcome both countries’ common challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by cattan2011 via Flickr