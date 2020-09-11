Back

S'pore & Japan to resume business & official travel on Sep. 18, 2020

Necessary measures will be in place to facilitate safe travelling.

Kayla Wong | September 11, 2020, 12:03 PM

Singapore and Japan are set to resume essential business and official cross-border travel for residents from both countries.

Safe essential travelling

According to a press release issued by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday, Sep. 11, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu announced the launch of the Business Track.

This will allow safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country, MFA said.

First for Japan

Also known as the Reciprocal Green Lane, it is the first such framework that Japan is implementing with another country.

The track will "help restore connectivity and support economic recovery" for both countries, MFA said.

Operational details including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the website of the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and the SafeTravel website by Sep. 18, 2020.

