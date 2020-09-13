Temperatures of around 23°C recorded in various parts of S'pore on Sep. 13 due to heavy rain

Heavy rain all over Singapore on Sunday afternoon (Sep. 13) has brought temperatures down to around 22-23°C in various parts of the island.

According to data provided by the Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS), thundery showers were recorded islandwide from 1:30pm.

Temperatures fall as low as 22.5°C

Temperatures hit a low of around 22.5°C in Jurong West.

Other areas all over Singapore, including Changi, East Coast Parkway, Tai Seng, Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, Jurong Island and Jurong West, also recorded temperatures of around 22-23°C.

Tmperatures in the northern and southern areas in Singapore, such as Admiralty and Pasir Panjang, dropped to around 23°C.

Pulau Ubin recorded a temperature of 22.7°C at 1:37pm.

Expected to last an hour and flash floods may occur

National water agency PUB stated in its social media pages that the heavy rain is expected to last till 2pm.

NEA: Heavy rain expected over many areas of SG from 13:00 hours to 14:00 hours. Issued 12:28 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) September 13, 2020

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued an advisory on its website:

"Heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapore between 1.00pm and 2.00pm. PUB says flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain."

Above-average rainfall in first half of Sep. 2020

According to MSS's weather outlook, the total rainfall in the first fortnight of September 2020 is expected to be above-average over most parts of Singapore.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on most days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are also expected on one or two mornings.

However, MSS also stated that humid conditions are to be expected too.

It can still be warm on a few days where the daily maximum temperature could reach around 34°C.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25°C and 33°C.

Toward the second week of the month, the weather on some nights can be warm and humid with night-time temperatures around 28°C.

