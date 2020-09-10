Back

Ong Ye Kung: We'll get SIA planes back in the sky again

Turbulent days ahead.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2020, 11:45 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Transport minister Ong Ye Kung has taken to Facebook to contextualise the retrenchment exercise announced by Singapore Airlines earlier in the day.

In his Sept. 10 post, Ong said the inevitable has come to pass despite support measures being rolled out and capital being raised to save jobs and put off letting people go for the longest time.

But SIA can only do so much when air travel worldwide has been decimated.

Ong wrote: "They have delayed this workforce reduction as long as they can, but with air travel decimated by Covid-19, this has unfortunately become inevitable."

The next step will see those displaced from their current roles being retrained for other jobs and industries, where their current skills will be needed.

Ong said SIA will aim to get its planes back in the sky again and Singapore's position as an air hub will be restored.

Ong wrote:

Government will do all we can to support the affected workers. We will work with NTUC Singapore and industry partners to place the workers in jobs, help them transit to other industries, or enrol them in suitable industry attachment and traineeship programmes. I am sure their skills are much needed elsewhere too. More importantly, we will continue to press on, to restore air travel in a safe manner, to get SIA planes back up in the sky, and revive our air hub.

Background

Some 2,400 SIA jobs will be cut.

These jobs are based in Singapore and overseas with foreigners bearing the brunt of the retrenchment.

Factoring in hiring freezes and early retirements, SIA will be reducing total workforce by 4,300.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Johor submits working papers to M'sia foreign ministry, wants S'pore border to reopen quickly

Desperate times.

September 11, 2020, 12:27 AM

S'pore welcomes talks with Hong Kong on reopening borders for safe travelling

Both cities will benefit from a resumption of cross-border travel due to strong business and people-to-people links.

September 11, 2020, 12:14 AM

1 new community case: S'porean man who requested to care for spouse & 2 children at stay-home notice facility

He did not travel overseas with them.

September 11, 2020, 12:06 AM

Ex-PUB chairman Tan Gee Paw, 76, taking over as Changi Airport Group’s acting chairman

A civil engineer by training.

September 10, 2020, 11:11 PM

Company posted job ad with European/Westerners preference, amends ad after being contacted by Workforce S'pore

'TAFEP strongly encourages employers to abide by the TGFEP.'

September 10, 2020, 10:06 PM

Liew Mun Leong retires from Changi Airport Group with immediate effect

He is also stepping down from his other public service and business roles.

September 10, 2020, 08:04 PM

Ong Ye Kung answers why NexGen ERP has 3-piece unit & other questions on new system

LTA decided that the units would be standard-issue due to functional and data security considerations.

September 10, 2020, 07:09 PM

Man, 81, slept outside Toa Payoh home as it was cluttered with unsold junk & infested with pests

The elderly man said it was not his intention to hoard.

September 10, 2020, 07:07 PM

SIA to cut 2,400 jobs, pilots, ground staff, cabin crew affected

SIA particularly affected as it does not serve a domestic market.

September 10, 2020, 06:58 PM

Elderly cleaner allegedly coerced to spend S$13,180 at Suntec City beauty salon during 5-hour sales pitch

A police report has been lodged.

September 10, 2020, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.