SIA to launch flights to nowhere from Changi Airport starting Oct. 2020

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is planning to launch "flights to nowhere" by end October 2020, according to The Straits Times.

No destination

The flights will be for domestic passengers and will have no destination.

They will depart from and land in Changi Airport.

Each flight will take about three hours, reported ST.

A spokesman told ST that SIA is considering several initiatives to engage its customers and members of the public.

It is apparently looking to explore a partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), allowing passengers to partially pay for such flights with tourism credits that will be given out by the government.

"We will make an announcement at the appropriate time if we go ahead with these plans," the SIA spokesman told ST.

Cutting jobs due to Covid-19

SIA previously stated that it will be cutting 2,400 jobs across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Explaining the reduction in its operating capacity, SIA said:

"As previously indicated, the Group expects to operate under 50 per cent of its capacity at the end of financial year 2020/21 versus pre-Covid levels. Industry groups have also forecast that passenger traffic will not return to previous levels until around 2024."

