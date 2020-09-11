Back

SIA to launch flights to nowhere from Changi Airport starting Oct. 2020

Targeting Singapore travellers.

Syahindah Ishak | September 11, 2020, 10:47 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is planning to launch "flights to nowhere" by end October 2020, according to The Straits Times.

No destination

The flights will be for domestic passengers and will have no destination.

They will depart from and land in Changi Airport.

Each flight will take about three hours, reported ST.

A spokesman told ST that SIA is considering several initiatives to engage its customers and members of the public.

It is apparently looking to explore a partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), allowing passengers to partially pay for such flights with tourism credits that will be given out by the government.

"We will make an announcement at the appropriate time if we go ahead with these plans," the SIA spokesman told ST.

Cutting jobs due to Covid-19

SIA previously stated that it will be cutting 2,400 jobs across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Explaining the reduction in its operating capacity, SIA said:

"As previously indicated, the Group expects to operate under 50 per cent of its capacity at the end of financial year 2020/21 versus pre-Covid levels.

Industry groups have also forecast that passenger traffic will not return to previous levels until around 2024."

Related stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Unsplash.

MOH reduces Covid-19 total cases by 1 as patient's medical record indicates earlier recovery

New total is 57,315.

September 11, 2020, 11:40 PM

North Korean issues shoot-to-kill orders at Chinese border to deter Covid-19

The regime has Special Operations Forces manning the border.

September 11, 2020, 06:41 PM

TikTok's owner to invest billions in S'pore & recruit hundreds of employees

ByteDance is planning to use Singapore to launch its global expansion.

September 11, 2020, 06:40 PM

S'pore renowned Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua dies at 48

Rest in peace.

September 11, 2020, 06:22 PM

69-year-old stroke patient jailed 2 weeks for molesting 23-year-old maid

The maid had been tasked to take care of the accused due to his mobility issues.

September 11, 2020, 06:20 PM

S'porean opens bed & breakfast in Hokkaido with nice view of farmlands & serves S'pore food

Run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

September 11, 2020, 06:16 PM

China orders media blackout on 'Mulan' despite Disney's best efforts to cater to Chinese market

Disney's dashed hopes in China.

September 11, 2020, 05:36 PM

M'sian Health Minister says M'sia looking to fully reopen border with S'pore in Jan. 2021

Malaysia's Health Minister said both the economy and health are very important matters.

September 11, 2020, 05:31 PM

Single dad appeals to Lasalle students for unwanted design books, as son, 10, aspires to be architect

The written appeal was spotted by a student, who posted it online.

September 11, 2020, 04:45 PM

Maid gets 4 weeks' jail for stealing from employers

The thefts happened between March and May 2020.

September 11, 2020, 04:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.