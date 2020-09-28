Sim Lim Square tech shop selling school table & chair set for S$25 for some reason

A Facebook user, Sharingan Ismadi recently posted this very out-of-place table he chanced upon.

Yup, it's that thing you used to sleep on.

Mothership went down to see if the table was part of some back to school set.

Here it is:

It wasn't part of any broader theme though, as the shop located on the fifth floor was quite consistent with its tech offerings.

The shopkeeper didn't reveal much as well, as to where they got it from, saying that was apparently their only table/ chair combo.

Weird, but nostalgic.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.