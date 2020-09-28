Back

Sim Lim Square tech shop selling school table & chair set for S$25 for some reason

Strange, but cool.

Syahindah Ishak | Nyi Nyi Thet | September 28, 2020, 05:45 PM

A Facebook user, Sharingan Ismadi recently posted this very out-of-place table he chanced upon.

Image from Sharingan Ismadi

Yup, it's that thing you used to sleep on.

Mothership went down to see if the table was part of some back to school set.

Here it is:

Image by Syahindah Ishak.

It wasn't part of any broader theme though, as the shop located on the fifth floor was quite consistent with its tech offerings.

Images by Syahindah Ishak

Images by Syahindah Ishak

Image by Syahindah Ishak

Image by Syahindah Ishak

Image by Syahindah Ishak

The shopkeeper didn't reveal much as well, as to where they got it from, saying that was apparently their only table/ chair combo.

Weird, but nostalgic.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.

