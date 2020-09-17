Sim Lim Square among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 18 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Sep. 17).

This is the lowest number of cases in a day over the past six months.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,532.

New locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Here are the new locations announced on Sep. 17:

Sep. 4, 6.40pm to 7.25pm, Sim Lim Square

Here's the most updated list, as of Sep. 16:

One new case in the community

There is one case in the community who is currently unlinked. He is a work pass holder, who was detected from MOH's Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories. Two imported cases

There are also two imported cases:

Case 57659 is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from France on Sep. 4.

Case 57668 is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India on Sep. 5.

Both of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

15 cases in the dormitories

15 cases are from the dormitories, of which 10 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. These cases were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining five cases were detected through routine surveillance testing.

84 more cases discharged

84 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,039 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. 423 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Top image via Google Maps.