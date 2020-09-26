ShopBack customers encouraged to change passwords after unauthorised access to customer's personal data

Online cashbook portal ShopBack has encouraged customers change their passwords as a precautionary measure, after the company detected unauthorised access to their systems, which contained their customers' personal data.

According to an email sent to customers seen by Mothership, ShopBack has begun an investigation into the incident.

"No reason to believe" personal data has been misused

In the email, ShopBack said that they are currently confirming which data has been compromised, and have engaged cyber security specialists to assess the extent of the incident.

The company also said that they have "no reason to believe" that their customers' personal data has been misused, although they admitted that the "possibility still exists".

According to ShopBack, customer cashback accrued through the platform and unutilised vouchers are safe in their ShopBack account.

Customers' credit cards are also safe, as the company does not store their 16-digit card number or CVV on any of their systems.

Customers encouraged to be vigilant

However, while the company stated that customers' account passwords are encrypted, it encouraged them to change it as an added precautionary measure.

ShopBack also suggested that customers do not use the same password on other digital platforms.

The company also encouraged customers to report any suspicious emails they receive, and to stay vigilant and be aware of phishing and other scams.

ShopBack customers can contact the company if they encounter any suspicious activity on their ShopBack account, or if they have any questions regarding the incident.

The company apologised for the incident, and said that it will commit to taking all steps necessary to minimise the risk of a similar incident in the future.

"We recognise that this is unsettling news and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this might cause you. The security and privacy of our customers is of utmost importance to us, and we commit to taking all the steps we can to minimise the risk of a similar incident occurring again in the future," said ShopBack.

You can see ShopBack's email to customers in full below:

Top image via ShopBack/FB.