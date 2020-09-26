Back

ShopBack customers encouraged to change passwords after unauthorised access to customer's personal data

ShopBack has begun an investigation into the incident.

Jason Fan | September 26, 2020, 07:53 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Online cashbook portal ShopBack has encouraged customers change their passwords as a precautionary measure, after the company detected unauthorised access to their systems, which contained their customers' personal data.

According to an email sent to customers seen by Mothership, ShopBack has begun an investigation into the incident.

"No reason to believe" personal data has been misused

In the email, ShopBack said that they are currently confirming which data has been compromised, and have engaged cyber security specialists to assess the extent of the incident.

The company also said that they have "no reason to believe" that their customers' personal data has been misused, although they admitted that the "possibility still exists".

According to ShopBack, customer cashback accrued through the platform and unutilised vouchers are safe in their ShopBack account.

Customers' credit cards are also safe, as the company does not store their 16-digit card number or CVV on any of their systems.

Customers encouraged to be vigilant

However, while the company stated that customers' account passwords are encrypted, it encouraged them to change it as an added precautionary measure.

ShopBack also suggested that customers do not use the same password on other digital platforms.

The company also encouraged customers to report any suspicious emails they receive, and to stay vigilant and be aware of phishing and other scams.

ShopBack customers can contact the company if they encounter any suspicious activity on their ShopBack account, or if they have any questions regarding the incident.

The company apologised for the incident, and said that it will commit to taking all steps necessary to minimise the risk of a similar incident in the future.

"We recognise that this is unsettling news and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this might cause you. The security and privacy of our customers is of utmost importance to us, and we commit to taking all the steps we can to minimise the risk of a similar incident occurring again in the future," said ShopBack.

You can see ShopBack's email to customers in full below:

Top image via ShopBack/FB.

2 boys, 13 & 14, missing since Sep. 19, last seen at Buangkok Link

A week.

September 26, 2020, 07:23 PM

Law says S'pore flag must technically be taken down before Sep. 30, fine of up to S$1,000 applies

Strict rules regarding display of national flag.

September 26, 2020, 06:11 PM

Live music during worship services to resume for 16 religious organisations from Oct. 3

There will of course be guidelines involving the live music.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

Selected religious organisations in S'pore can have up to 250 people during worship services

The new allowance for 100 worshippers will need to be split into groups of no more than 50 people each.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

I sat in the same row as a Covid-19 case on my flight back: S’porean student returning from London

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 26, 2020, 05:14 PM

What’s the difference between doing a scalp treatment at home & at the salon? We find out.

Both home and salon treatments have their own pros and cons.

September 26, 2020, 04:00 PM

Japanese man loses 68.5kg in 1 year, plans to continue weight training & healthy eating from now on

In Aug. 2020, the YouTuber released a summary video documenting his transformation in his weight loss journey.

September 26, 2020, 03:46 PM

20 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 26, 1 case in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 26, 2020, 03:22 PM

Man who went missing after telling wife he had Covid-19 found with girlfriend 2 months later

Through their investigations, they managed to uncover his extramarital affair in Indore, which proved to be the big breakthrough.

September 26, 2020, 02:46 PM

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of woman, 81, who passed away in Yishun flat

All information will be kept confidential.

September 26, 2020, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.