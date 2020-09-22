S'porean actress Sheila Sim, 36, safely delivers baby girl named Layla Woo

Sheila Sim has given birth to a baby girl on Sep. 22, 2020.

Sim, who is married to 39-year-old banker Deon Woo, announced on Instagram that Layla Woo was born weighing 2.86kg.

The first-time mother gushed over her child in the same post, writing that Layla's first cry was the "best sound" she's ever heard in her life.

"I love you. I loved you before we met. And I'll love you for the rest of my life."

Underwent surgery to remove womb fibroids

Previously, Sim told CNA Lifestyle that she had discovered fibroids in her womb in the process of trying to conceive.

The actress underwent surgery to remove the fibroids in August 2019, and successfully conceived within half a year.

In the posts leading up to her delivery, Sim thanked her husband for putting in his 100 per cent in taking care of her.

"With you by my side, it's really blissful. I'm very grateful that I married you in this lifetime," she wrote in Chinese.

In another recent post, Sim apologised for the insensitive remarks she made towards pregnant friends before getting pregnant herself.

The actress candidly shared the "mindless" remarks that she made, and explained how it could have hurt the other party.

The post was met with encouragement from fellow mums, who found themselves relating to the situation.

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Sheila Sim's Instagram page