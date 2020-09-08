Shanmugam says police & MOM will review helper acquittal case, commends defence lawyer

Law and home affairs minister K Shanmugam said on Tuesday, Sept. 8 that the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will consider whether any further steps ought to be taken in the recent acquittal of Indonesian domestic helper, Parti Liyani, and what went wrong.

He also said the police and the Ministry of Manpower will also look into the facts of the case again to see whether any further action should be taken.

Shanmugam was giving his views on the case on the sidelines of a media briefing about the upcoming Chong Pang Community Centre redevelopment.

High Court judge pointed out flaws

Parti was found guilty and sentenced by the district court to two years and two months’ jail in 2019 on four counts of stealing.

She appealed and her conviction was overturned.

The High Court judge pointed out flaws in the investigation of the case, the credibility of the Liew family that reported the helper to the police, and the way the prosecution handled the case.

Shanmugam said: "The judge’s comments, we take them very seriously. Something has gone wrong in the chain of events. We have to look at that, and deal with what went wrong."

Not about person's background

Asked about the comments by the public that the case was between two sides with different economic backgrounds, Shanmugam said: “It is not between a very prominent business person and a foreign domestic worker. She was charged in a criminal case based on a complaint by the business person."

“The judge’s judgment goes through the facts very carefully. It sets out what the break in the chain of evidence is, and in that way, it is good to see that justice is both blind and that justice has been delivered."

Praise for defence lawyer

Shanmugam also praised defence lawyer Anil Balchandani.

He said: "Based on what I’ve heard, I think he ought to be commended, he’s done a good job."

Minister: The judge’s comments, we take them very seriously. Something has gone wrong in the chain of events. We have to look at that, and deal with what went wrong. At this point, we shouldn’t prejudge which part of the process went wrong. That’s why reviews are being conducted. We should wait for the outcome. In the process, we should not be defensive. It should not be a witch hunt. It’s got to be a fair process. We have to find out what happened, why it happened and then deal with it. And be accountable. That’s the best way to build trust in public, in the system. To come out in public and say what steps we have taken once the reviews are done. AGC has said that they will consider whether any further steps ought to be taken as a result of the judge’s comments. The police and the Ministry of Manpower have also said they will look into the facts again, and that is as it should be. [On the case being between two very different parties] Minister: I would say, my own view is, looking at the Judge’s judgement, it is good to see justice delivered. It is not between a very prominent business person and a foreign domestic worker. She was charged in a criminal case based on a complaint by the business person. The judge’s judgment goes through the facts very carefully. It sets out what the break in the chain of evidence is, and in that way, it is good to see that justice is both blind and that justice has been delivered. [On the lawyer who took on the case pro-bono for Parti Liyani] Minister: I have not read his submissions myself. But I am told he picked up on the various inconsistencies in the evidence and why his client ought not to be convicted, and he did a thorough and good job of it. That’s a lawyer’s job. To be thorough, to be clear, to put forward everything fairly to the court. Based on what I’ve heard, I think he ought to be commended, he’s done a good job.

Top photo via HOME