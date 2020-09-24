Back

Shake Shack S'pore launching burger with beer-battered shallots at Suntec outlet on Sep. 30

Four new items in total.

Mandy How | September 24, 2020, 04:02 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Shake Shack's fourth outlet in Singapore is opening at Suntec City on Sep. 30.

Photo by Angela Lim

The outlet will also see a new burger: the ShackMeister burger.

Inspired by customers' requests for onion rings, the ShackMeister burger changes things up with fried shallots instead.

The shallots are marinated in custom-brewed ShackMeister ale, tossed in the same coating as Chick’n Shack's coating (flour, cayenne and paprika) and deep fried.

Photo by Angela Lim

The same beer-battered shallots are added to the their flat-top dog and crinkle cut fries, forming the ShackMeister menu.

Photo by Angela Lim

Photo by Angela Lim

These items will launch exclusively at Suntec on Sep. 30, before being made available in all outlets on Oct. 5.

The entire ShackMeister menu will only be in Singapore till Nov. 16.

A new concrete (ice cream) flavour — Matcha Made In Heaven — will also launch at the Suntec outlet.

Photo by Angela Lim

The strawberry-matcha dessert features frozen vanilla custard blended with strawberry yuzu jam, buttery shortbread, and topped with matcha powder.

Four new items at the outlet. Photo by Angela Lim

Details

Address:

Suntec City Mall, West Wing

3 Temasek Boulevard #01-357, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Angela Lim

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.