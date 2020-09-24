Shake Shack S'pore launching burger with beer-battered shallots at Suntec outlet on Sep. 30

Shake Shack's fourth outlet in Singapore is opening at Suntec City on Sep. 30.

The outlet will also see a new burger: the ShackMeister burger.

Inspired by customers' requests for onion rings, the ShackMeister burger changes things up with fried shallots instead.

The shallots are marinated in custom-brewed ShackMeister ale, tossed in the same coating as Chick’n Shack's coating (flour, cayenne and paprika) and deep fried.

The same beer-battered shallots are added to the their flat-top dog and crinkle cut fries, forming the ShackMeister menu.

These items will launch exclusively at Suntec on Sep. 30, before being made available in all outlets on Oct. 5.

The entire ShackMeister menu will only be in Singapore till Nov. 16.

A new concrete (ice cream) flavour — Matcha Made In Heaven — will also launch at the Suntec outlet.

The strawberry-matcha dessert features frozen vanilla custard blended with strawberry yuzu jam, buttery shortbread, and topped with matcha powder.

Details

Address:

Suntec City Mall, West Wing

3 Temasek Boulevard #01-357, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Angela Lim