Wheelock Place Privé, AMK Hub Eighteen Chefs & Gardens by the Bay among places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 22 Covid-19 new cases on Sep. 7, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,044.

One case in the community

There was one new case in the community, who is currently unlinked.

The patient, a 35-year-old Work Pass holder from Bangladesh, was detected as a result of our Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

He was asymptomatic when tested with Covid-19.

Three imported cases

There were also three imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Locations where infectious Covid-19 patients have visited

Here are some new locations added to the list of public places on Sep. 7, where Covid-19 patients have visited when they were still infectious.

Aug. 24, 0930h - 1030h: ICA Building (10 Kallang Road)

Aug. 24, 1545h - 1705h: VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk), HANS IM GLÜCK

Aug. 24, 1600h - 1640h Lucky Plaza (304 Orchard Road)

Aug. 24, 1600h - 1800h: Gardens by the Bay (18 Marina Gardens Drive), Flower Dome

Aug. 24, 1800h - 1830h: Gardens by the Bay (18 Marina Gardens Drive), McDonald’s

Aug. 24, 1820h - 2020h: AMK Hub (53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3), Eighteen Chefs

Aug. 24, 1825h - 1930h: VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk), Marché Mövenpick

Aug. 25, 1140h - 1600h: Lucky Plaza (304 Orchard Road)

Aug. 25, 1930h - 2135h: E!Hub @ Downtown East (1 Pasir Ris Close), Swensen’s

Aug. 26, 1100h - 1200h: Wheelock Place (501 Orchard Road), Privé

Aug. 26, 1730h - 1800h: Paya Lebar Square (60 Paya Lebar Road), Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King

Aug. 26, 1730h – 1800h: Wheelock Place (501 Orchard Road), Privé

Aug. 26, 2145h - 2330h: Changi Airport Terminal 1 (80 Changi Boulevard) Transit Area, Heavenly Wang

Aug. 26, 2300h - 0000h: Changi Airport Terminal 3 (65 Airport Boulevard), Mr Teh Tarik Express

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. However, as a precautionary measure, people who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Here is the full list of locations between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31:

75 more patients discharged

75 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 56,408 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

That means around 98.8 per cent of the Covid-19 cases have been discharged since the start of the outbreak.

There are currently 51 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

558 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

