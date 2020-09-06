Pink flowers blooming across S'pore during 'September spring'

Singapore often calls itself the Garden City, and rightfully so.

Singapore blooming

The city-state might be a concrete jungle, but boasts ample greenery across the island, which includes beautiful flowering trees and shrubs.

A series of photographs posted by the National Parks Board (NParks) on its Facebook page on Sunday, Sep. 6, show different variants of flowers blooming across the island in shades of pink and red:

There's the Trumpet Tree, otherwise known as "Singapore's cherry blossoms":

The Pink Mempat, which is one of the tropical variants of the cherry blossom, and Bougainvillea:

NParks said the Pink Mempat can grow up to 45m in the wild.

When it blooms, its crown is covered with light pink, fairly fragrant flowers which measure up to 2.5cm.

These flowers are usually found in clusters of six or fewer.

The tree is the preferred food plant for caterpillars of the Archduke butterfly (Lexias pardalis dirteana) and adults lay their eggs on the underside of its leaves.

The Malayan Crape Myrtle:

The Red Lip and Malayan Crape Myrtle:

And more Bougainvillea:

You can share with NParks the flowers you’ve seen on their TreesSG portal, or check out the progress of the One Million Trees movement that aim to plant more than a million trees across Singapore over the next 10 years.

Top image by Eric Ong and Bryan Yeo

