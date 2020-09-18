Back

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 18, including 1 S'porean

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | September 18, 2020, 03:19 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Sep. 18).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,543.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community, a Singaporean.

There is also one imported case, who was placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in September

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of September so far:

Sep. 1: 40

Sep. 2: 49

Sep. 3: 48

Sep. 4: 40

Sep. 5: 34

Sep. 6: 40

Sep. 7: 22

Sep. 8: 47

Sep. 9: 75

Sep. 10: 63

Sep. 11: 87

Sep. 12: 42

Sep. 13: 49

Sep. 14: 48

Sep. 15: 34

Sep. 16: 27

Sep. 17: 18

Sep. 18: 11

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from JurongHealth Campus/Facebook.

Infamous S'pore panty-sniffer fined S$2,400 for public nuisance & possession of obscene videos

He had posted the photos on his public Instagram profile.

September 18, 2020, 03:06 PM

Police report filed against New Naratif for breach of Parliamentary Elections Act

The site had published paid advertisements that amounted to the illegal conduct of election activity.

September 18, 2020, 02:33 PM

Travellers from S'pore & Thailand entering UK do not have to self isolate upon arrival from Sep. 19

Low infection risk.

September 18, 2020, 12:19 PM

Beauty in The Pot opening at Serangoon NEX in Oct. 2020

Congrats Northeasties.

September 18, 2020, 11:57 AM

Syed Saddiq to register new youth-led political party, Muda

Here comes a new challenger.

September 18, 2020, 10:55 AM

'Freegans' in S'pore collect 524 oranges in over 8 hours on last day of Hungry Ghost Month

Taking from the departed -- when they are done.

September 18, 2020, 10:39 AM

Chang'e at S'pore Chinatown looks pregnant this 2020 Mid-Autumn Festival

Post-circuit breaker body, perhaps.

September 18, 2020, 02:37 AM

8 rabbits in S'pore dead from extremely contagious & fatal disease reported here for first time

There is a cluster of up to 11 infected rabbits in Singapore.

September 18, 2020, 12:20 AM

You can now check your N-, O- or A-Level grades on SingPass app

The government remembers.

September 18, 2020, 12:04 AM

Sim Lim Square among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There is only one community case.

September 17, 2020, 11:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.