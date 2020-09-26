Back

20 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 26, 1 case in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | September 26, 2020, 03:22 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 20 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,685.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Work Pass holder.

There are also five imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 20: 18

Sep. 21: 31

Sep. 22: 21

Sep. 23: 12

Sep. 24: 15

Sep. 25: 11

Sep. 26: 20

Top photo via Facebook / National University Health System.

