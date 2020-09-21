Back

Sengkang Town Council reveals top 20 shortlisted designs for logo design competition

There were a total of 419 entries.

Siti Hawa | September 21, 2020, 12:03 AM

The Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) has shortlisted 20 entries for its logo design competition on Sep. 20.

Source: Sengkang Town Council Facebook.

This is after it first announced a month ago (Aug. 23) that it was looking for submissions from Singaporeans, aged 13 and above.

Shortlisted 20 out of 419 entries

SKTC revealed that it received 419 entries in total, and expressed gratitude for the hard work put into the designs.

SKTC said in its post:

"Our team enjoyed looking through all the designs submitted. After careful consideration, we are happy to share the following top 20 shortlisted designs from which we will pick the winner."

SKTC will unveil the finalised logo "soon".

Prize

Photo via Sengkang GRC on Facebook

In a post on Aug. 23, SKTC said that the winner of the logo design competition would stand a chance to win S$500.

The designer will also receive an offer of mentorship from local designer Jackson Tan of BLACK, a creative agency in Singapore.

Progress of SKTC

SKTC has been keeping the public updated on its progress.

On Aug. 30, SKTC announced that it has appointed its Members-of-Parliament He Ting Ru as the chairman, and Louis Chua as the vice-chairman.

It has also informed the public in its Facebook note on Sep. 8 that an independent panel has been appointed to make all decisions relating to the ongoing court appeals.

Top photos via Sengkang GRC on Facebook

