Firefighters dealt with Sembawang temple fire for more than 5 hours with world's first onsite rehabilitation facility

62 SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) firefighters were called on to combat a fire that had broken out at the Sembawang God of Wealth temple on Sep. 18.

The SCDF was alerted at 9:15pm, and the fire was put out close to midnight after an "intense and prolonged" firefighting operation.

According to a Facebook post by the SCDF, a total of 19 emergency vehicles were deployed, while seven jets were used at the height of the operations to bring the first under control.

The fire was confined to the first and second floor of the four-storey temple.

Another post shared around 2am on Sep. 19 wrote that damping down operations were expected to continue for several hours more.

Damping down refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out.

It is done to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from hot burnt surfaces.

First to utilise Responders' Performance Vehicle (RPV)

Due to the length of the operation, is it "vital" for the firefighters to take turns to rehabilitate and re-energise themselves.

The team was the first in a major operation to utilise the SCDF's Responders' Performance Vehicle (RPV), which was launched in August this year.

The RPV offers onsite rehabilitation facilities, such as heat injury treatment with a purpose-built Cold Water Immersion System.

This allowed the firefighters to recuperate and immerse themselves in various cooling zones after a gruelling night.

According to CNA, this allows for immediate treatment of first responders who show signs of heat injury.

Studies have shown that dipping your body or limbs in cold water the quickest way of reducing body temperature and is the preferred method of treatment for those suffering from heatstroke.

One elderly man conveyed to hospital with breathlessness

Residents from a nearby elderly home were evacuated by the police as a safety precaution.

One elderly man from the home experienced breathlessness and was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital via ambulance.

No other injuries were reported, and the elderly returned to their room at about 11:45pm.

