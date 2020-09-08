Back

SCDF rescues man with injured leg on tower crane 40 metres above ground

Intense.

Syahindah Ishak | September 08, 2020, 12:10 PM

A man who was working on a tower crane 40 metres in the air at a construction site along How Sun Drive near Bartley injured his leg and was unable to head down to safety.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters and specialists from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were subsequently deployed for a height rescue operation.

The operation was carried out at about 4:25pm on Monday (Sep. 7), according to a Facebook post by SCDF shared on Sep. 8.

Man's wound was treated and bandaged while still on tower crane

A team of four DART specialists climbed a cat ladder up the crane to reach the injured man.

Then, they secured themselves in place and set up a lowering system involving ropes and pulleys.

One of the specialists who was cross-trained as an Emergency Medical Technician treated and bandaged the man’s wound, all while still being on the crane.

Stretcher hoisted up

Meanwhile, another team of DART specialists on the ground attached a stretcher to the rope.

The stretcher was then hoisted up to the injured man, SCDF added.

Man brought down to safety

The team on the crane worked to secure the man firmly on the stretcher.

About an hour into the operation, they brought the man down to safety.

A DART specialist on the crane attached himself to the stretcher and was slowly lowered to the ground with assistance from the other DART specialists and firefighters.

Conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital

When the injured man had safely reached the ground, an SCDF paramedic assessed him.

He was then conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital, said SCDF.

Well done to the rescue personnel for bringing the man to safety.

You can view SCDF's full post here:

Top images from SCDF/Facebook.

