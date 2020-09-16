Back

SBS Transit driver punched repeatedly by passenger who boarded without mask

The passenger also hurled vulgarities at the driver.

Fasiha Nazren | September 16, 2020, 06:22 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A SBS Transit bus captain sought medical treatment at Changi General Hospital after an altercation with a passenger.

Boarded bus without mask

According to a Facebook post by SBS Transit Ltd, the incident happened around 2:45pm on Sep. 15.

A male commuter boarded bus service 21 along Pasir Ris Drive 6 without a mask.

He put on the mask only after entering the bus but began to hurl vulgarities at the bus captain all the way for two more bus stops.

The bus remained stationary at the bus stop along Pasir Ris Drive 1 as the bus captain was waiting for the police to arrive after they were alerted to the commotion.

Punched bus driver repeatedly

While waiting for the police, the man grabbed the bus captain's neck and collar for more than a minute.

"He refused to let go even when our BC pleaded with him to do so."

According to the post, the man started punching the bus captain's head repeatedly while the bus captain could be seen cowering with his arms shielding his face.

Upon seeing the commotion, three men who were at the bus stop rushed up the bus to tackle and drag the man out of the bus.

"They pinned him to the ground while awaiting the arrival of the Police, who came soon after."

The man was later handcuffed and taken away by the police.

Shaken but remains in good spirits

The bus captain was given three days of medical leave after seeking treatment at the hospital.

He didn't sustain any serious injuries as a result of the altercation: "He is shaken but remains in good spirits."

SBS Transit is also looking to get in touch with the three men who stepped forward to help the bus captain.

"We would like to get in touch with them and would be grateful if they can contact us through our hotline at 1800-2872727 or via email at [email protected]"

Related

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from SBS Transit Ltd.

Man calls police after Pasir Panjang hawker upsized his zi char dishes costing him S$21 more

He added that the stall owner had a bad attitude.

September 16, 2020, 06:13 PM

Australian pasta company San Remo does nasi lemak spaghetti to offend M'sians & Italians at same time

Hello polis?

September 16, 2020, 06:02 PM

Free-roaming rabbit garden in M'sia is 1,500m above sea level with sub-20°C weather all year

It is located more than 1,500m above sea level in the foothills of Mount Kinabalu.

September 16, 2020, 04:18 PM

M'sia not rushing to reopen borders as it must not let its guard down: PM Muhyiddin

He urged Malaysians to remain vigilant.

September 16, 2020, 04:02 PM

Police investigating activist, 23, who flipped off police camera at Hong Lim Park

She posted the photograph on Facebook in November 2019.

September 16, 2020, 03:49 PM

Indonesian village makes people dig graves as punishment for not wearing face masks

Makes sense.

September 16, 2020, 03:46 PM

Taiwanese celeb Alien Huang aka Xiao Gui suspected to have collapsed after heart attack: preliminary investigations

Preliminary investigations showed no signs of struggles or forced entry.

September 16, 2020, 03:35 PM

27 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 16, 2 cases in the community

This brings the total number of cases to 57,515.

September 16, 2020, 03:22 PM

SPCA & AVS investigating man who filmed himself putting kitten inside freezer & washing machine

Animals are innocent.

September 16, 2020, 03:02 PM

Alibaba in talks to invest over S$4 billion in Grab: Bloomberg

The funding is about a fifth of Grab's last known valuation.

September 16, 2020, 02:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.