SBS Transit driver punched repeatedly by passenger who boarded without mask

A SBS Transit bus captain sought medical treatment at Changi General Hospital after an altercation with a passenger.

Boarded bus without mask

According to a Facebook post by SBS Transit Ltd, the incident happened around 2:45pm on Sep. 15.

A male commuter boarded bus service 21 along Pasir Ris Drive 6 without a mask.

He put on the mask only after entering the bus but began to hurl vulgarities at the bus captain all the way for two more bus stops.

The bus remained stationary at the bus stop along Pasir Ris Drive 1 as the bus captain was waiting for the police to arrive after they were alerted to the commotion.

Punched bus driver repeatedly

While waiting for the police, the man grabbed the bus captain's neck and collar for more than a minute.

"He refused to let go even when our BC pleaded with him to do so."

According to the post, the man started punching the bus captain's head repeatedly while the bus captain could be seen cowering with his arms shielding his face.

Upon seeing the commotion, three men who were at the bus stop rushed up the bus to tackle and drag the man out of the bus.

"They pinned him to the ground while awaiting the arrival of the Police, who came soon after."

The man was later handcuffed and taken away by the police.

Shaken but remains in good spirits

The bus captain was given three days of medical leave after seeking treatment at the hospital.

He didn't sustain any serious injuries as a result of the altercation: "He is shaken but remains in good spirits."

SBS Transit is also looking to get in touch with the three men who stepped forward to help the bus captain.

"We would like to get in touch with them and would be grateful if they can contact us through our hotline at 1800-2872727 or via email at [email protected]"

