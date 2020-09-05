Back

SBS bus driver helps fallen motorcyclist in pouring rain at Ang Mo Kio 4 & 5 junction

He stopped his bus mid-service to help.

Belmont Lay | September 05, 2020, 03:07 AM

A motorcyclist skidded and fell in the rain at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Despite the heavy downpour, a SBS Transit bus captain stopped driving his bus mid-service to attend to the fallen rider.

Photos of the Good Samaritan in uniform rendering help were then put up on Facebook.

The photos are believed to have been taken by a passenger on board the bus driven by the bus captain who lent a hand.

The original caption of the post said the motorcyclist "lost control and fell".

The incident took place around Kebun Baru in Ang Mo Kio.

Moved the motorcycle aside

Besides helping the rider up, the bus captain, who operates bus service number 268, moved the fallen motorcycle to the side of the road.

From the photos, he appeared to have been drenched.

SBS Transit praised bus captain

In response to the photos shared by a member of the public, SBS Transit praised the bus captain for his selflessness:

Bus Captain Sam Wei Yang made us proud today. In spite of the rain, he came out of his bus to help a motorcyclist who had skidded on the road. His kindness warms our hearts indeed.

