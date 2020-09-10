Back

Rosmah gave RM100,000 cash monthly to staff to defend her reputation online

And give her publicity.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2020, 04:59 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, paid RM100,000 (S$32,850) cash monthly to a staff to manage a team to combat negative news about her online while giving her maximum publicity in other instances, the court heard.

The former staff of Rosmah took the stand in court on Sept. 9, detailing what he had to do for the wife of Najib, when he was in power.

Who is testifying?

The former special officer Rizal Mansor, 46, worked for Rosmah from 2009 to mid-2018.

He revealed in court how the prime minister's office (PMO) set up the First Lady of Malaysia (FLOM) division specifically for Rosmah immediately after her husband was appointed prime minister in 2009.

The team that waged online battles on Rosmah's behalf was formed in 2012.

What did team do online for Rosmah?

Rizal said the team of cybertroopers monitored and countered negative and critical news about Rosmah on social media.

New Straits Times reported that the 45-year-old witness did not hold back when giving damning evidence during Rosmah's trial.

His witness statement was 46 pages long.

Rosmah is being charged with soliciting bribes from a company to help it secure a RM1.25 billion project in Sarawak.

What witness said

Rizal said Rosmah instructed him to form a team in 2012 to deflect and counter negative news about her.

He said: "She paid me RM100,000 cash every month to finance the operations of the cybertroopers."

"Most of the negative news involving Rosmah centred around her expensive handbags and the lavish wedding of her daughter."

"There were also stories about how she misused the government jet and how anyone who wanted to get government contracts needed to see her first."

The real boss of Malaysia

Rizal even said Rosmah was the boss and the real prime minister of Malaysia then, and Najib had to report to her.

Rizal said in court, according to NST: "All these reports eventually became a real liability to the prime minister's image and the PMO then instructed the FLOM division to scale down publicity surrounding Rosmah in the media."

Staff benefited under Rosmah

Rizal and Rosmah became close enough after working together for years, and she started trusting him enough with personal and secret tasks.

These tasks included collecting gifts and funds given to her by individuals, such as entrepreneurs and contractors.

"I ended up being rewarded with a Datukship in 2014 even though I was just a Grade N48 officer. Such title is usually reserved for officers in grade 54 and above," he said.

Rosmah feared and respected

Rosmah's reputation of being feared and respected was a result of her pervasive influence.

Rizal said: "Any request from FLOM was carried out without any bureaucratic hindrance."

"Officers feared being put in cold storage or transferred far away from their hometowns if they did not do what they were told."

Did not turn against Rosmah

Rizal was previously charged with Rosmah.

During the trial, he was asked by lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram to clarify if he had been offered a deal to give false evidence against Rosmah.

Rizal said he had never been offered such a deal.

The defence team will cross-examine Rizal on Sept. 14.

Rosmah charged with soliciting millions in bribes

Rosmah is on trial for soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million.

The bribes were allegedly received through Rizal as a reward for helping a company secure the RM1.25 bllion solar hybrid project for 369 schools in the interior of Sarawak.

Rosmah was accused of committing the offences between January 2016 and September 2017.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via

Taiwanese woman purposely sneezed on Ion Orchard guard who denied her entry, jailed 11 weeks

In a separate incident, she was also charged for throwing various items out of her condominium window.

September 10, 2020, 04:31 PM

Woman allegedly demanded lifetime membership & exclusive events for pet after accident at dog water park

A sliding metal gate at Wag & Wild fell over and hit her.

September 10, 2020, 04:21 PM

Acres slams pest control for manhandling python at Jurong West with 'total disregard for animal welfare'

Harrowing experience for both humans and python.

September 10, 2020, 04:10 PM

63 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 10, 2 cases in community

Today's numbers.

September 10, 2020, 03:53 PM

Car flipped over after accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave. 3, police investigations ongoing

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

September 10, 2020, 03:09 PM

All-you-can-eat crab, including Alaskan King & Chilli Crab, at MBS from Sep 14-20, 2020

Fierce.

September 10, 2020, 02:57 PM

Boon Keng residents advised to hang shiny objects at windows to deter bats from entering: Josephine Teo

Nearby fruit trees will be pruned to "encourage" the bats to nest further away.

September 10, 2020, 02:18 PM

ELD: Long GE2020 queues due to safe management measures, voters not keeping to time band

ELD assured the public that it will improve its processes for future elections.

September 10, 2020, 02:17 PM

Furama Riverfront offering work-from-hotel passes for S$15/day with free flow drinks & S$10 dining credit

WFH = work-from-hotel

September 10, 2020, 01:44 PM

LTA impounded 6 party buses in 2 months, some drivers found without valid licence

These modifications could threaten passengers' safety.

September 10, 2020, 01:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.