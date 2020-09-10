Rosmah gave RM100,000 cash monthly to staff to defend her reputation online

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, paid RM100,000 (S$32,850) cash monthly to a staff to manage a team to combat negative news about her online while giving her maximum publicity in other instances, the court heard.

The former staff of Rosmah took the stand in court on Sept. 9, detailing what he had to do for the wife of Najib, when he was in power.

Who is testifying?

The former special officer Rizal Mansor, 46, worked for Rosmah from 2009 to mid-2018.

He revealed in court how the prime minister's office (PMO) set up the First Lady of Malaysia (FLOM) division specifically for Rosmah immediately after her husband was appointed prime minister in 2009.

The team that waged online battles on Rosmah's behalf was formed in 2012.

What did team do online for Rosmah?

Rizal said the team of cybertroopers monitored and countered negative and critical news about Rosmah on social media.

New Straits Times reported that the 45-year-old witness did not hold back when giving damning evidence during Rosmah's trial.

His witness statement was 46 pages long.

Rosmah is being charged with soliciting bribes from a company to help it secure a RM1.25 billion project in Sarawak.

What witness said

Rizal said Rosmah instructed him to form a team in 2012 to deflect and counter negative news about her.

He said: "She paid me RM100,000 cash every month to finance the operations of the cybertroopers."

"Most of the negative news involving Rosmah centred around her expensive handbags and the lavish wedding of her daughter."

"There were also stories about how she misused the government jet and how anyone who wanted to get government contracts needed to see her first."

The real boss of Malaysia

Rizal even said Rosmah was the boss and the real prime minister of Malaysia then, and Najib had to report to her.

Rizal said in court, according to NST: "All these reports eventually became a real liability to the prime minister's image and the PMO then instructed the FLOM division to scale down publicity surrounding Rosmah in the media."

Staff benefited under Rosmah

Rizal and Rosmah became close enough after working together for years, and she started trusting him enough with personal and secret tasks.

These tasks included collecting gifts and funds given to her by individuals, such as entrepreneurs and contractors.

"I ended up being rewarded with a Datukship in 2014 even though I was just a Grade N48 officer. Such title is usually reserved for officers in grade 54 and above," he said.

Rosmah feared and respected

Rosmah's reputation of being feared and respected was a result of her pervasive influence.

Rizal said: "Any request from FLOM was carried out without any bureaucratic hindrance."

"Officers feared being put in cold storage or transferred far away from their hometowns if they did not do what they were told."

Did not turn against Rosmah

Rizal was previously charged with Rosmah.

During the trial, he was asked by lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram to clarify if he had been offered a deal to give false evidence against Rosmah.

Rizal said he had never been offered such a deal.

The defence team will cross-examine Rizal on Sept. 14.

Rosmah charged with soliciting millions in bribes

Rosmah is on trial for soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million.

The bribes were allegedly received through Rizal as a reward for helping a company secure the RM1.25 bllion solar hybrid project for 369 schools in the interior of Sarawak.

Rosmah was accused of committing the offences between January 2016 and September 2017.

