Roasted pork belly is really roasted pork jelly, YouTuber shares recipe

In view of the seventh month, one talented Herman Huang from Canada shared a vegetarian and sweet version of "roast pork belly" that he made.

Here's how it looks:

The visuals would probably prompt you to imagine the taste of meat but this is actually a coconut and taro jelly cake.

Very interesting.

Easy recipe to try making the cake yourself

Most importantly, it doesn't seem to be that difficult to make.

Huang shared a YouTube video on how to make it with a few ingredients that can be easily bought from the supermarket.

The steps are fairly simple to follow, but involve a few sessions of five-minute steaming to create the layers.

Following which, one will have to let the jelly cake rest for eight hours in room temperature.

Here are the ingredients needed as he listed in his YouTube video post:

Ingredients

To create the "fat layer", you will need:

250g tapioca starch 85g rice flour 240g sugar 1 tsp salt 400ml coconut milk 430ml warm water

For the "skin layer", you will need:

150g fat layer batter 40g tapioca pearl 1 tbs tapioca starch Food colour (about 2 drops)

Meat layer: Taro, cut into slices

Here's the step-by-step instruction videos:

Something new to try out this weekend.

