S'pore employees allowed to return to workplace from Monday, Sep. 28, 2020

Some cannot wait to go back.

Belmont Lay | September 27, 2020, 03:44 AM

Employees in Singapore who miss the office, perk up: You will get to go back to your respective workplaces from Monday, Sep. 28, 2020.

The Manpower Ministry has updated its requirements for safe management measures at the workplace, which will take effect in the final days of September.

This is the most significant easing of restrictions in workplaces since April 7, when the circuit breaker was imposed.

The gradual return to the office is allowed as Covid-19 cases in the community have continued to drop, paving the way for the reopening of the economy and pre-pandemic work life to resume.

Work from home at least half the time

But there would not be a free-for-all return to the office.

Employers must ensure that employees can go back to the office but continue to work from home for at least half their working time.

Under such a rule, no more than half of such employees are at the workplace at any one time.

Employers in Singapore are encouraged to implement flexible working hours and staggered reporting times.

Events within workplace allowed

Seminars, such as corporate retreats and annual general meetings, will also be allowed to resume, as long as safe distancing measures are in place and these events take place within the workplace.

However, work-related events at external venues remain prohibited for now.

Business travel with caveats

Under a new pilot scheme, essential business travel will be permitted for senior executives with extensive regional or international responsibilities.

Under the trial, a limited number of passes will be given out through Singapore's economic agencies.

Abide by strict itinerary

Those who travel will have to abide by a "strict controlled itinerary".

Upon returning to Singapore, the traveller will be given the option of doing a Covid-19 test instead of serving a stay-home notice, and self-isolate until test results are out.

