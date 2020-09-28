S'pore residents can report a change in residential address online from Oct. 1, 2020

Good news, people who don't like to go out of the house. Even if you've changed houses.

From Oct. 1, 2020, Singapore residents (i.e. citizens and PRs) can report a change in their residential address online, as part of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) efforts to digitalise services.

The new e-service will be available in English, Tamil, Malay and Mandarin, and residents living in the same household can all update their address in a single application.

How to do this

To use the e-service, simply follow these steps:

Applicants access the change of address e-Service on ICA’s website (https://go.gov.sg/ic-address) using their SingPass.

They will receive a unique PIN sent by mail to their new address.

Applicants then enter the PIN via the e-Service as a way to verify the new address.

Upon verification, applicants will receive an instant acknowledgement that their change of address is successful.

The new address will be updated within one working day in the databases of public agencies participating in the OneStop Address Reporting (OSCARS) initiative.

Applicants will receive a second mail containing a sticker bearing their new address, and must affix the sticker to the back of their IC according to the instructions provided.

Right now in the pre-digitalised world, people who have moved to a new address in Singapore have to notify the authorities of their change of address in person at a Neighbourhood Police Post, a Neighbourhood Police Centre or the ICA Building.

But from Dec. 1, 2020, the police will stop processing these updates at the posts and centres.

People who can't do this online or get a proxy to help them can contact the ICA for assistance.

Offence to report a false address

Don't try to get around it either, it is an offence to report a false residential address.

Under the National Registration Regulations, anyone who reports a false residential address is liable to a fine of up to S$3,000 or to imprisonment for a term of up to two years, or both.

It is also an offence if the user does not subsequently follow through to affix the new address sticker onto the IC.

