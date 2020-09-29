Back

Classic Channel 8 dramas The Champion & Stepping Out showing on Netflix from Sep. 30, 2020

Shows that define Channel 8's peak.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 29, 2020, 04:19 PM

If you have not realised it by now, several classic local television shows and movies are on Netflix.

And there are more to come.

Two iconic Channel 8 dramas will be showing on Netflix from Sep. 30 - "The Champion" (任我遨游) and "Stepping Out" (出路).

"The Champion" (任我遨游)

"The Champion" was the debut drama for actress Jesseca Liu. It also featured Jeanette Aw, Fiona Xie, Felicia Chin, Qi Yu Wu as well as a few Taiwanese actors.

With many young and popular actors involved, "The Champion" is likely the most memorable idol drama produced by Mediacorp.

via Netflix screenshot.

The plot revolves around a team of swimmers called "Flying Fish", with one of the iconic scenes seeing "Flying Fish" swimmers running down Orchard Road wearing only bikinis after losing a bet to a rival swimming team.

&ab_channel=zihongsee

When asked about the scene at Star Awards 2007, Chin and Aw said that they tried to be low profile and not draw too much attention to themselves when shooting the scene in the public.

Xie also quipped that the team had done the Singapore Tourism Board a favour by doing the scene at Orchard Road, as many tourists were around during that time.

&ab_channel=thatholic

"Stepping Out" (出路)

Another much-anticipated drama that will be made available on Netflix tomorrow is "Stepping Out" (出路).

The main cast includes well-loved veteran actors such as Xie Shao Guang, Ivy Lee, Cynthia Koh, Tay Ping Hui, Yvonne Lim and Terence Cao.

The drama, which shows how Chinese immigrants overcame hardship and chaos during the early days, is arguably an all-time favourite among Channel 8 viewers.

via Netflix screenshot.

"Stepping Out" first aired 21 years ago in 1999.

It had won several awards during Stars Awards 1999 such as Best Drama Serial, Best Theme Song, Best Actor (Xie Shao Guang), Best Actress (Cynthia Koh) and Best Supporting Actor (Tay Ping Hui).

&ab_channel=Sheng-LoongSu

Top image via Netflix screenshots.

