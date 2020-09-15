R&B Tea has cheesy strawberry smoothie with Fruity Pebbles for S$5.90

Bubble tea chain R&B Tea recently introduced its latest addition to the menu.
Called the Unicorn Dream, it is essentially a strawberry and cheese smoothie topped with crunchy bits of Fruity Pebbles cereal.
End your weekend on a sweet note with R&B Tea’s 🎂 Birthday drink featuring 🦄 Unicorn Dream Cheesy Strawberry Smoothie! Psst! It’s the LAST 3 days to join our Nail Sticker giveaway. Enter now to stand a chance to win an EXCLUSIVE R&B Tea x @emmezingnails tiger design nail sticker for you & your bestie! 💅🏻 *Tiger design nail sticker not for sale.
‼️SEPTEMBER BABIES ONLY‼️ 📍 R&B tea 🍴 $3 Cheesy Strawberry Smoothie ✨ Pretty solid drink with the fruity pebbles heh really really love sweet stuff so if you're a sweet tooth like me you would love it!!! 🎂 only valid for September babies though :o Also!! Second photo's edit was quite bad :-(
The paddle pop-looking drink costs S$5.90 per cup.
September deals
To celebrate R&B Tea's third birthday, the bubble tea chain is offering the drink at a discounted price of S$3 for September babies.
On top of that, it is also offering its Brown Sugar Boba Milk with Cheese Brulee at S$3 from Sep. 19 to 21.
It usually costs S$4.80 per cup.
Top image from @rbteasg and clara.eats on Instagram.
