R&B Tea has cheesy strawberry smoothie with Fruity Pebbles for S$5.90

Bubble tea chain R&B Tea recently introduced its latest addition to the menu.

Called the Unicorn Dream, it is essentially a strawberry and cheese smoothie topped with crunchy bits of Fruity Pebbles cereal.

The paddle pop-looking drink costs S$5.90 per cup.

September deals

To celebrate R&B Tea's third birthday, the bubble tea chain is offering the drink at a discounted price of S$3 for September babies.

On top of that, it is also offering its Brown Sugar Boba Milk with Cheese Brulee at S$3 from Sep. 19 to 21.

It usually costs S$4.80 per cup.

Top image from @rbteasg and clara.eats on Instagram.