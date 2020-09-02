Rainbow lapis mooncake in S'pore features actual lapis cake in snowskin from S$39

This year, the Rainbow Lapin Snowskin mooncake presents itself as an alternative to lotus paste or truffle mooncakes.
The dessert, which is made by The Lapis Place, features actual lapis cake wrapped in snowskin.
Both cake and snowskin come in rainbow colours — bright, strong hues on the inside, and slightly lighter tones for its exterior.
Here's a quick video of the baking process:A box of two goes for S$46, while a box of four, S$88.
However, an ongoing promo lets you get 15 per cent off all mooncakes from now till Sep. 30, meaning the smaller box is now going for S$39.10.
Key in “TLPMAF” during checkout to redeem the discount.
Islandwide delivery costs S$15 (but S$25 to Sentosa).
Otherwise, opt for free self-collection at Plaza Singapura.
Besides the rainbow lapis mooncake, the brand also has Cookies 'N' Cream Truffle Snowskin, Ferrero Rocher Truffle Snowskin, Peach Truffle Snowskin, and more.
You can check them out here.
Address:
Plaza Singapura
68 Orchard Road Unit #B1-K4, Singapore 238839
Top image via The Lapis Place
