Back

Temperatures in Admiralty fall to 23.5°C, northwest of S'pore dip below 25°C

Brrrrrr.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 05, 2020, 11:45 AM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Singapore ushered in the weekend with heavy morning showers falling all over the island on Saturday morning Sep. 5.

Admiralty at 23.5°C

At 10:37am, weather stations at Newton, Ang Mo Kio, Jurong West, Tengah and Admiralty recorded temperatures below 25°C, while Admiralty was at a chilly 23.5°C.

Marina Barrage and Changi recorded a temperature of 24.9°C at 10:47am.

By 11:40am, the cold front shifted east, where 23.6°C temperatures were recorded in Changi.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over southern and eastern areas of Singapore between 11:00am and 11:40am, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Monsoon season

Due to the prevailing southwest monsoon conditions, the monsoon rain band is expected to lie close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region for the first half of September.

Wet and humid weather is expected to persist in this time period, with late morning and afternoon thundery showers on most days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are expected on one to two mornings.

Daily temperatures may fall between 24°C and 33°C on most days, reaching around the maximum temperature of 34°C on several days, resulting in several warm nights.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Opinion: Jewel Changi symbolises S'pore's insatiable need for growth. But at what cost?

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 05, 2020, 11:24 AM

S'pore Covid-19 vaccine will be prioritised for those who are more likely to be exposed: MOH

The government is also monitoring the progress of vaccines around the world.

September 05, 2020, 11:19 AM

Co-founder of The Golden Duck, 28, snacks so much he turned his love for tidbits into a thriving business with his close friend

Besides his own company’s products, Chris Hwang often snacks on their competitors’ products too.

September 05, 2020, 10:04 AM

MP Hany Soh calls for 15-min parking grace period & designated pick-up points for delivery riders

Soh met up with the delivery rider in the viral NDP video and the encounter inspired these ideas.

September 05, 2020, 08:24 AM

Russia Covid-19 vaccine passes early trial test unconvincingly

Too fast.

September 05, 2020, 03:26 AM

SBS bus driver helps fallen motorcyclist in pouring rain at Ang Mo Kio 4 & 5 junction

He stopped his bus mid-service to help.

September 05, 2020, 03:07 AM

S'pore will give higher risk groups Covid-19 vaccine priority: Gan Kim Yong

As it should be.

September 05, 2020, 12:55 AM

S'pore's digitalisation journey must include every citizen: Iswaran

Every worker and business involved.

September 05, 2020, 12:06 AM

Orchard malls & Jewel Changi Airport visited by Covid-19 cases, 1 new dormitory cluster

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,948.

September 04, 2020, 11:05 PM

Over 7,000 notices of rental relief served through the Ministry of Law as of Sep. 1: Edwin Tong

Rental relief assessors will also have expanded powers, as part of amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

September 04, 2020, 08:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.