Mediacorp host Quan Yifong thinks daughter Eleanor Lee should never exceed 43kg as an artiste

Stressful.

Mandy How | September 02, 2020, 10:25 AM

Mediacorp host Quan Yifong is one strict mum — perhaps even too strict.

In a one-minute clip uploaded by Channel 8's Facebook page, Quan tells daughter Eleanor Lee that she should not weigh more than 43kg as an artiste.

The clip is a behind-the-scenes look at Quan's new show, "YiFong & Eleanor's Kitchen".

The cooking/talk show debuted on Aug. 31, and features Quan and Lee hosting a number of guests in their kitchen..

As Quan prepares a meal for Lee in one segment of the show, she tells her daughter, "Don't eat too much even if you're hungry."

Lee, repeating the phrase in mock grumpiness, walks out of the kitchen.

Quan is unperturbed, and addresses the crew:

"She's gotten fat. I've been feeding her well recently. [Turns to Lee] Show them what's your weight. You're already fat, and not meeting the criterion.

I think as an artiste, she [Lee] can never exceed 43kg. The moment she exceeds it, she should go on a diet.

[To Lee] Come here, to the weighing scale."

Screenshot via Channel 8/Facebook

Screenshot via Channel 8/Facebook

Lee tries to wriggle out of it, saying that her clothes were exceptionally heavy on that day.

Quan adds, "I'm afraid that she'll be too skinny, as that's not healthy, but [indistinct] healthy. Every time she wants to have supper, I'll weigh her. If she's above 43kg, I'll tell her to do without it, and go to bed. Then she'll end up eating biscuits in her room."

When Lee step on the scale, Quan jokes that she has let the family down, while the younger star insists that it's her clothes that are adding to the weight.

Quan does not listen to her daughter, but retorts, "As an artiste, be professional, ok!"

You can watch the clip here:

Part of the caption reads,

"We can’t help but wonder if Yi Fong has met her own expectations… 🤣"

1.69m

According to her Wikipedia profile, Lee, who is turning 21 this year, stands at 1.69m.

This is above the average height of a female in Singapore, which is 1.60m.

If she were to weigh 43kg, that would put her BMI at a mere 15.1, when a healthy BMI should be between 18.5 to 22.9.

Quan and Lee, however, appear to have a close-knit relationship.

Lee has been under her mother's care since Quan and Peter Yu divorced in 2009.

Top image via Eleanor Lee's Instagram page

