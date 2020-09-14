Back

2.5m, 8kg python captured by NParks personnel in Jurong West after tug of war

The python was eventually placed in a black bag.

Siti Hawa | September 14, 2020, 11:39 AM

A 2.5m long python weighing 8kg was captured in Jurong West by National Parks board personnel.

One passer-by, Chia Ming Ho, bumped into the large python while taking a night stroll at an HDB estate in Jurong West.

Photo via Chia Ming Ho on Facebook

In a Facebook post shared on Sep. 13, Chia revealed that he immediately contacted NParks to capture the python.

While waiting, he monitored its movement and warned others not to get too close.

Camouflaged

After around 30 minutes, the personnel from NParks arrived to capture the snake.

According to Chia, the python had camouflaged with the bushes by the time they arrived and the personnel "took some time" to find it.

He commended their expertise and dedication.

Photo via Chia Ming Ho on Facebook

Photo via Chia Ming Ho on Facebook

The two personnel tugged at the snake to remove it from the grassy area in what Chia described as a "tug of war".

After successfully removing it from the grassy area, the personnel then put the python in a black bag.
Chia was told that the python would be brought to the Singapore Zoo. He also pointed out that the python could pose a danger to toddlers.

Mothership has contacted NParks and will update the article once we receive a response.

Reticulated pythons play important role in ecosystem

Reticulated pythons are actually shy creatures that will typically try to slither away from humans.

They will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

Pythons in Singapore play an important role by keeping the population of pests, such as rodents, low.

If you happen to encounter a python in your neighbourhood, do stay calm and keep a distance.

You can call NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 or Acres at 9783 7782 for help.

You can read more in the advisory found here.

View the original post here:

Top photo via Chia Ming Ho on Facebook

