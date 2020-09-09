Back

Pulut Hitam Tarts available at Paris Baguette S'pore from Sep. 12, 2020

One of the six flavours available.

Mandy How | September 09, 2020, 07:10 PM

Pulut Hitam Tarts will be available at Paris Baguette from Sep. 12.

Inspired by the black glutinous rice dessert, the tart is consists of black glutinous rice, longan, coconut custard, and a "buttery and crumbly" crust.

Photo by Paris Baguette

Photo by Paris Baguette

You'll be able to get it at Paris Baguette Wisma Atria, Bugis Junction, Jem, and Jewel Changi outlets.

Country-inspired tarts

The Pulut Hitam Tart is one of the six travel-themed tarts from the cafe, which are priced at S$3.50 each.

Photo by Paris Baguette

Among these, two are new creations.

Each of the tart is made with ingredients and flavours distinct or synonymous with a country.

  • Matcha Cheese Tart (Japan, already available)

  • Red Bean Cheese Tart (Korean, already available)

  • Cheese Tart (France, already available)

  • Chocolate Cheese Tart (Italy, already available)

  • Sweet Walnut Tart (Switzerland, already available)

  • Pulut Hitam Tart (Malaysia, available from Sep. 12)

Photo by Paris Baguette

Photo by Paris Baguette

Photo by Paris Baguette

Photo by Paris Baguette

Photo by Paris Baguette

Photo by Paris Baguette

From now till Oct. 11, an ongoing bundle deal allowed you to buy a box of six for S$18, or a box of 12 for S$30.

Top image via Paris Baguette

