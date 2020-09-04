Back

MOT: S$50 public transport voucher application extended till Jan. 31, 2021

Eligible households now have more time to apply for the vouchers at CCs.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 04, 2020, 05:04 PM

Singapore citizens and permanent residents in need of transport subsidies will have more time to apply for the Public Transport Voucher, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on Sep. 4, 2020.

The government will extend the application deadline for the 2019 Public Transport Voucher (PTV) Exercise from Oct. 31, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021.

Each voucher is worth S$50.

Eligible households now have more time to apply for the vouchers at the Community Centres/ Clubs (CCs).

The deadline for voucher redemption has also been extended to June 30, 2021.

Who is eligible for this voucher?

Households with monthly household income from all sources per person not exceeding S$1,200 can apply for this voucher.

All sources of income refer to regular income from employment and businesses, investment, rental, pension and contributions from relatives not staying in the same household and regular government transfers like Workfare Income Supplement.

For households that marginally miss the criteria or require more vouchers will be assessed and assisted on a case-by-case basis by the Citizens' Consultative Committees (CCCs).

Around 30,000 low-income households under the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) ComCare schemes will qualify automatically for this voucher and will receive the redemption letter via postal mail.

The PTVs will be disbursed in two tranches to these beneficiaries in early December 2020 and mid-March 2021.

