Power bank that wasn't charging explodes beside sleeping woman in Tampines condo, catches fire

A woman was woken up in the middle of the night by a loud sound, only to realise that the power bank she placed inside her bedside drawer had suddenly exploded while she was sleeping.

Power bank, not charging, exploded inside bedside drawer

The power bank, which was not charging, had suddenly exploded and caught on fire at around 1am on Sep. 12, in a condominium unit located in Tampines, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

According to a reader, who recalled the incident to the Chinese daily, his wife was sleeping in the master bedroom when the incident happened.

He was working in the study while his 15-year-old daughter was in the living room with their pet dog.

The reader, who declined to be named, said that his wife was awoken by the sound of a bang, and discovered that the power bank placed in a plastic box within the bedside drawer had somehow exploded and caught on fire.

Wife quickly put out fire and went back to bed

Without panicking, his wife hopped out of bed and dashed to the bathroom to grab a soaked towel, and quickly used the towel to take the power bank out of the box and tossed it onto the floor.

However, the fire started spreading after it was dropped onto the timber floor, so she proceeded to make multiple trips to the bathroom to soak the towel and douse the flames, eventually putting it out.

According to the man, after his wife successfully put out the fire, she wrapped the charred power bank with a towel and placed it in a plastic bag, hung it outside their gate, and went back to bed, only informing him and their daughter of the incident the next morning.

He noted that a portion of the timber flooring of their master bedroom had been burnt by the fire, and the towel had a hole burnt through it, adding that the total damage could have been a lot worse if his wife had not noticed the power bank catching on fire.

Top image via Julia Yeo for illustrative purposes