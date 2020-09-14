Back

Power bank that wasn't charging explodes beside sleeping woman in Tampines condo, catches fire

She eventually put out the fire by herself and went back to sleep.

Julia Yeo | September 14, 2020, 06:00 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A woman was woken up in the middle of the night by a loud sound, only to realise that the power bank she placed inside her bedside drawer had suddenly exploded while she was sleeping.

Power bank, not charging, exploded inside bedside drawer

The power bank, which was not charging, had suddenly exploded and caught on fire at around 1am on Sep. 12, in a condominium unit located in Tampines, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

According to a reader, who recalled the incident to the Chinese daily, his wife was sleeping in the master bedroom when the incident happened.

He was working in the study while his 15-year-old daughter was in the living room with their pet dog.

The reader, who declined to be named, said that his wife was awoken by the sound of a bang, and discovered that the power bank placed in a plastic box within the bedside drawer had somehow exploded and caught on fire.

Wife quickly put out fire and went back to bed

Without panicking, his wife hopped out of bed and dashed to the bathroom to grab a soaked towel, and quickly used the towel to take the power bank out of the box and tossed it onto the floor.

However, the fire started spreading after it was dropped onto the timber floor, so she proceeded to make multiple trips to the bathroom to soak the towel and douse the flames, eventually putting it out.

According to the man, after his wife successfully put out the fire, she wrapped the charred power bank with a towel and placed it in a plastic bag, hung it outside their gate, and went back to bed, only informing him and their daughter of the incident the next morning.

He noted that a portion of the timber flooring of their master bedroom had been burnt by the fire, and the towel had a hole burnt through it, adding that the total damage could have been a lot worse if his wife had not noticed the power bank catching on fire.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Julia Yeo for illustrative purposes

S'pore durian brand selling auspicious S$888 premium Truffle Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake with 5-layer gold foil & 24k gold bar

If you are looking for mooncakes that taste rich.

September 14, 2020, 07:58 PM

PAP Aljunied GRC ex-candidate Victor Lye Facebook account hacked by Vietnamese live sellers

Keep your passwords safe.

September 14, 2020, 07:26 PM

S'pore Sports Hub to reopen venues including OCBC Arena & skate park

Progressively reopening from Sep. 14.

September 14, 2020, 06:09 PM

Josephine Teo: Majority of job opportunities in precision engineering industry are PMET jobs

Salaries for PMET roles range from S$1,500 to S$6,000.

September 14, 2020, 04:27 PM

Man, 56, arrested & to be charged with murder after beating up another man at Beach Road

Investigations are ongoing.

September 14, 2020, 04:25 PM

Over 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco seized by ICA, 5 M'sian lorry drivers arrested

Five male Malaysian drivers were detained for further investigations.

September 14, 2020, 04:06 PM

'Anak Malaysia' logo mistaken for 'Anal Malaysia' due to poor font choice, apologies issued

The company that approved poster promised to 'check at least 50 times' next time.

September 14, 2020, 03:52 PM

48 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 14, no community cases

Today's numbers.

September 14, 2020, 03:33 PM

3 companies in S'pore offering 150 or more jobs to retrenched SIA Group employees

Some of those laid off can be absorbed into other industries.

September 14, 2020, 03:26 PM

Yoshihide Suga wins party election to become next PM of Japan

His win comes without surprise, as Abe's right-hand man.

September 14, 2020, 03:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.