Popeyes S'pore launching 'world famous' Chicken Sandwich on Sep. 16, 2020

Popeyes Singapore will launch a new chicken burger from Sep. 16 to Oct. 14, 2020.
The Chicken Sandwich was launched in the U.S last year, and according to the fast food brand, sparked long queues and raving reviews.
Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich
The Chicken Sandwich will use brioche bun buttered with the same topping that is used on Popeyes' signature biscuits.
The burger will also comprise of freshly brined pickles, spicy cajun sauce, and buttermilk and hand-breaded chicken fillet.
In order to cater to Singaporean taste buds, the fillet of the Chicken Sandwich will be made using thigh meat sourced locally, instead of the chicken breast used overseas.
It will be marinated for 12 hours in Louisiana seasonings, hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk coating before being fried.
Taste test
We got to try the burger ahead of its launch.
Opening the box, there is no mistaking the familiar scent of Popeyes fried chicken in the air.
The chicken fillet itself is satisfyingly juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. It is also rather large and meaty.
That said, these are pretty common characteristics of a good chicken burger.
What makes it special though, is the bun, which is buttered and lightly toasted to a golden brown.
To one colleague, it is the bun that held the entire burger together because of how delicious it tastes.
Combined with the crunch of the pickles and crispy chicken fillet, it isn't hard to guess why the burger has been immensely popular overseas.
Limited Chicken Sandwich served daily
A limited quantity of the Chicken Sandwich will be available each day at Popeyes' outlets from Sep. 16 to Oct. 14, 2020.
In addition, the first 300 customers who register here on Sep. 11 will get "an exclusive premier of the Chicken Sandwich meal" for free at Popeyes Bugis Village.
More details regarding the Sandwich's collection will be sent via email for those who have registered successfully.
Top image via @wedoeatforthegram and @foodwithjasmine on Instagram
