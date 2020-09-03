Polaroid launches S$161 mobile printer to print phone photos & memes into stickers

If amassing photos in digital format on your mobile phone is not your thing, mobile printers to print out your memories into physical photos have been launched.

Polaroid has released its instant mobile printer to turn photos from your phone's gallery into stickers.

Costs S$162 for just the printer

The new Hi-Print mobile printer is available on Polaroid's online store for €99.99 (S$161.08), while 20 pieces of adhesive photo paper will cost you €16.99 (S$27.37).

There's also a bundle, called the starter set, which includes the mobile printer and 40 pieces of photo paper for €129.99 (S$209.41).

Shipping fees cost an extra €27.11 (S$43.67), which will set you back about S$253.08 if you're getting the starter set delivered to Singapore.

The dimensions of each print is 2.1 x 3.4 inches (or 54 x 86 mm).

The time taken for each print is said to be less than a minute, according to Polaroid's site.

Photos can be edited with filters and stickers before they are printed out on Polaroid's free Hi-Print app, which is available on the App store and Google Play.

The mobile printer uses dye-sublimation technology that apparently gives high-quality prints that won't fade over time.

The printers are compatible with the following phones:

iPhones 6s and newer with iOS 12.2+

Most Android Smartphones with Android 7 or newer

The mobile printer can be charged using a micro-USB cable in less than an hour and can print up to 20 photos with one charge.

For those looking for a cheaper option, Xiaomi has a pocket printer for just S$79.90, with 20 sheets of photo paper that cost S$16.90.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top images by Polaroid