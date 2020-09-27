Back

Poh Kim shop in Plaza Singapura giving away free DVD player when you buy DVDs

Netflix and chill can wait.

Belmont Lay | September 27, 2020, 07:20 PM

In a world of Netflix and chill, DVDs (Digital Video Discs) are anachronistic pieces of the past that symbolise the heyday of entertainment technology in the early 2000s.

The clunky pieces of plastic that hold one movie per disc and have to be manually slotted into a designated player, sounds completely off in 2020, what with cloud computing and subscription accounts.

But instead of surrendering to the digital ones and noughts, one shop in Singapore is doing its level best to stick it out to the end.

Free DVD players

Poh Kim, which started out doing video tape rentals, is giving away free DVD players with every minimum purchase of hundreds of dollars of DVDs.

This offer sounds even more insane considering it used to be giving away free DVDs for each purchase of DVD players.

Offer

According to Poh Kim's offer:

A S$79.90 DVD player is given free with every S$159.90 purchase of DVDs.

The model of the DVD player is different and more upmarket if customers buy more DVDs.

For a S$899.90 purchase of DVDs, a free DVD player worth S$459.90 is given free.

Currently, some customers have taken up the offer, according to the shop.

However, the DVDs must be bought at original prices and not the discounted price.

It is not known for how long this offer will run.

Background

Poh Kim Organization was established in 1984, according to its website.

It specialised in the rental of video tapes, and from 1992, it started to rent and sell Laser Discs (LD).

From 1997 it started dealing in Video Compact Discs (VCDs).

Subsequently, it began dealing in DVDs.

