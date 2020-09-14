MP Patrick Tay shows 10-year breakdown of PMET employment figures for S'pore citizens, PRs & non-residents

Pioneer SMC MP and assistant secretary-general of NTUC Patrick Tay had asked the minister for manpower for the annual breakdown of Singaporean, Permanent Resident and foreign Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMEs) in industries, such as manufacturing, construction, services, banking and finance, IT and communications, and professional services for the past decade, as well as the unemployment rate of Singaporeans and PRs who are PMEs by age and gender.

MOM replied him with this table attached.

Here it is:

Hiring breakdown

Unemployment breakdown

The figures presented here for PMETs (professional, manager, executive and technical) might get number-heavy so here's an easier way to view the numbers by industry.

Manufacturing

For manufacturing, at the start of the decade, Singapore citizens made up about 56.4 per cent of PMET manufacturing jobs, with PRs making up 24.1 per cent and non-residents rounding up the final 19.5 per cent.

The total number of manufacturing jobs, according to the document, was 216,000 in 2010.

In 2019, the percentage of Singapore citizens in manufacturing was 51.7 per cent, PRs at 17.7 per cent, and non-residents at 30.5 per cent.

The total number of manufacturing jobs, according to the document, was 200,600 in 2019.

Construction

For construction, at the start of the decade, Singapore citizens made up about 51.9 per cent of the PMET workforce, PRs came in at 22.7 per cent, and non-residents at 25.4 per cent.

The total number of construction jobs according to the document was 70,400 in 2010.

In 2019, the percentage of Singapore citizens in construction is 43.9 per cent, PRs at 18 per cent, and non-residents at 38.1 per cent.

The total number of construction jobs according to the document was 89,700 in 2019.

Services

For services, at the start of the decade, Singapore citizens made up about 66.7 per cent of the workforce, PRs came in at 16.3 per cent, and non-residents at 17 per cent.

The total number of service PMET jobs, according to the document, was 941,000 in 2010.

In 2019, the percentage of Singapore citizens in service was 64.1 per cent, PRs at 14 per cent, and non-residents at 21.9 per cent.

The total number of service jobs, according to the document, was 1.4 million in 2019.

Here are the total PMET workforce numbers.

The total number of PMET jobs in 2010 was around 1.25 million.

Some 64.2 per cent were Singapore citizens, 18.1 per cent PRs, and 17.7 per cent non-residents.

The total number of PMET jobs in 2019 was 1.7 million.

Some 61.7 per cent were Singapore citizens, 14.6 per cent PRs, and 23.7 per cent non-residents.

