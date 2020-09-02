'Do not doubt. Do not fear.' S'pore will survive Covid-19 crisis & come back stronger: PM Lee's speech in 90 seconds

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong did not give his usual National Day Rally this year because of Covid-19 safe distancing.

But his speech in Parliament on Sep. 2 during the debate on the President's Address laid out the priorities of his government in the next term.

The speech reiterated key themes in President Halimah Yacob's Address (prepared by the government), and also Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's speech during the debate on Aug. 31.

Singapore's Covid-19 response

PM Lee said that Singapore has managed to stabilise the Covid-19 situation here after eight months. This involved a tremendous effort and the mobilisation of resources to conduct contact tracing, handling the migrant worker dormitory situation, and implementing the circuit breaker measures.

He said that in hindsight he wished he knew certain facts earlier, such as asymptomatic people still could infect others with Covid-19. However once the WHO recognised this, Singapore changed its measures and distributed facemasks to everyone.

He also mentioned that despite precautions in the migrant worker dorms, bigger clusters that broke out.

However, the strong measures and response have allowed the country to open up gradually and safely.

PM Lee credited the public service for stepping up to the task, political leadership for winning support for the measures and taking responsibility, businesses for their efforts to source for essentials like masks, and the public for their cooperation and compliance with the "tough and painful" measures.

Singaporeans should not expect Covid-19 emergency measures to last forever

As in Heng's speech earlier in the week, PM Lee acknowledged that Singapore's social safety nets needed to be strengthened, but said it had to be done in a sustainable manner.

PM Lee said:

"These emergency measures are crucial for now, but they cannot continue indefinitely. We have to start thinking about what comes after that, about the level of social support we will return to, when Covid-19 is over."

While the government is not ideologically opposed to any solution, they must be considered in the Singapore context, and be fiscally sustainable for future generations.

PM Lee said Singapore needed pragmatic solutions to make a difference, to assure people, and not create new problems like eroding the spirit of self-reliance.

Government will ensure fair working environment, and that inflow of foreign workers benefits Singaporeans

The topic of foreign workers surfaced many times during the earlier debate, with Workers' Party Members of Parliament discussing the issuance of EP and S passes, and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo highlighting measures taken against companies who flout the Fair Consideration Framework rules.

PM Lee expounded on this, saying that around the world, anti-foreigner sentiment is on the rise as people feel worried about their futures, and the same is true in Singapore.

"Their sense that foreigners are competing with them for jobs is palpable. Some feel unfairly treated, when they see foreigners replacing them or taking up good jobs ahead of them. These feelings are completely understandable."

He also made the point that Singapore has no choice but to complement its local workforce with foreign workers to make the economy grow, but at the same time it has also implemented tight controls on foreign workers coming in.

PM Lee mentioned that Singaporeans are not just concerned about the macro numbers of foreigners, but also fair treatment at the micro level, of being fairly considered for promotions or hiring.

"There is no comfort in knowing that the total numbers are not too many, if personally we feel that we have been discriminated against at the workplace, or that the EP holder working beside us somehow has an inside track."

To manage this, PM Lee pointed to Singapore's Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) to ensure responsible hiring and firing practices.

He said the government is working with the unions to make sure retrenchments are done fairly and no company replaces a Singaporean with a foreigner without a very good justification.

Opportunities among Covid-19

With the pandemic hitting other countries hard, and politics are in flux, Singapore is seen as a "safe harbour" for corporations and businesses.

As examples, PM Lee shared that Fortune 500 companies were looking to move their regional HQs to Singapore, while a pharmaceutical company is considering building a facility here to manufacture vaccines.

But he made the point that for them to come here and create jobs for Singaporeans, they need to be welcomed and allowed to bring in the talent they require.

He added that Singapore has always been a people open to the world who welcomed others who add value to society, and Singapore cannot afford to turn inwards during this time.

Politics in Singapore

As for Singapore's politics, PM Lee stated that the government will be open-minded, listen to different voices and ensure that discussions are supported by facts and logic, and informed by Singapore’s context.

The prime minister added that PAP MPs should be prepared for sharper questioning, while the opposition should go beyond criticising the government's proposals, to putting up serious ideas for debate.

He elaborated that while it is good to have a certain number of opposition MPs to keep the government on their toes, there is always a chance that the inherent adversarial dynamic of Singapore's Westminister-style parliamentary system can go wrong, leading to polarisation.

Singapore will come back

PM Lee concluded with a mention of the previous crises Singapore endured in the past, but highlighted that Singapore has always bounced back from them.

He pointed out that Singapore was "born from crisis", it survived and came back stronger, and that Singaporeans will overcome Covid-19. He said:

"Do not doubt. Do not fear. Jewel will shine again. Changi will thrive again. SIA will be a great way to fly once more. Our economy will prosper anew. And our children and our grandchildren will continue marching forward to build fairer, ever more just and equal society."

