PM Lee: Govt will adapt to S'poreans voting for more opposition but want PAP in power

The Singapore government will take an open and constructive approach towards the details of policies, given the stronger opposition presence in Parliament and an expected shift in the tone of debate, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Parliament on Sep. 2.

PM Lee added that the government will be open-minded, listen to different voices and ensure that discussions are supported by facts and logic, and informed by Singapore's context.

With regards to major decisions concerning Singapore's fundamental interests, the government will take full responsibility and still have a full discussion, although it cannot "passively" wait for a consensus to emerge to make decisions, PM Lee also said.

In addition, should challenges be posed to the government's fitness to govern, they will stand up and "vigourously" defend themselves.

PM Lee said: "It (the government) must put down the challenge and prove that it deserves to be the government. Otherwise, it must step aside and let another team take over."

Singapore's system is 'adversarial' by design

PM Lee further highlighted how Singapore's parliamentary system was adversarial by design, given that it was a Westminster-style democracy modelled after the British system.

In elaborating on the design, he pointed out how the Leader of the Opposition sits directly opposite the prime minister, not as a "supportive cheerleader", but to challenge the incumbent government by pointing out their faults, highlight shortcomings, and chip away at the government's credibility so that the opposition might assume power at the next election or opportunity.

He further clarified,"I’m saying this not as criticism of any political party in Singapore or anybody in Singapore, but I’m saying this is how the system is designed to work."

PM Lee then cited the example of the former British Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his role as Leader of the Opposition, taking on David Cameron and Theresa May.

He added: "He (Corbyn) was not very successful at this, which is why he is no longer there."

PM Lee also turned to the example of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and pointed out how the Prime Minister's Question Time was essentially a "gladiatorial contest".

"The British or Australian PM has to stand his ground, defend his government’s policies, and maintain psychological dominance, to show that he deserves to be the PM. If not, MPs on both sides will sense it, and so will the public, and this will influence election outcomes."

But there is also a risk of polarisation, PM Lee said.

This can happen, as within Singapore, the inherent adversarial dynamic can go wrong, even though it is good to have a certain number of opposition MPs to keep the government on their toes.

PM Lee further noted that the opposition here was more restrained although that did not stop them from "trying their hand and their luck from time to time", with former Workers' Party (WP) Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang highlighted as being particularly adept.

As for the current Secretary-General of the WP, Pritam Singh, PM Lee said he had listened carefully to how he intended to perform his role as Leader of the Opposition.

PM Lee said: "I applaud his tone and approach. The government benches will do our part to work with him, to keep Parliament a constructive forum for debate."

The prime minister further said that he also expected the opposition to go beyond their responsibility of questioning and criticising the government's proposals, to putting up serious ideas and proposals for debate, so as to show that they can play their part as a loyal opposition.

Many voted for the opposition, while expecting the PAP to still retain power

As for the electorate themselves, PM Lee noted that many people had voted for the opposition, while fully expecting the PAP government to remain in power.

In addition, the WP had also campaigned on such a platform, seeking to form a strong opposition, but not a government.

The PAP will therefore respond to these social and political trends, "as it has always done", to adapt to an evolving Singaporeans society, PM Lee stated.

On this point, PM Lee elaborated by drawing a comparison with the government of his father, the late Lee Kuan Yew and his predecessor, Goh Chok Tong.

"Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his founding generation of leaders governed Singapore in a direct, no-nonsense way. It was necessary and appropriate for the time, and Singaporeans then strongly supported Mr Lee, although today’s Singaporeans would probably consider the style hard and uncompromising. You read the old speeches, that directness, the force of the language, makes you sit back and say: God, could we say that today in a different way? The truths are the same, the presentation has to change with the times." "Mr Goh Chok Tong and his team had a different touch. His approach was about bringing people together, and building a societal consensus on the next lap of Singapore’s growth. It was a contrast to Mr Lee’s approach, but it was appropriate for his generation of Singaporeans, and Mr Goh made it work." "My team and I are not like Mr Lee’s or ESM Goh’s teams. We have found our own ways to engage with this generation of Singaporeans."

PM Lee then stated that his successors will likely govern in their own style as well.

He added: "PAP ministers and MPs will have to raise their game, be prepared for sharper questioning, and defend the government’s policies and decisions, while speaking up for their constituents. They also must be prepared for more substantive debates with the opposition."

