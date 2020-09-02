PM Lee to speak in Parliament at 3:30pm on Wednesday, Sept. 2

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak in Parliament on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Singapore's response to Covid-19 and preparing for life beyond the pandemic.

The speech will take place at about 3.30pm and will be broadcast live on PM Lee's Facebook page.

Singapore's current Covid-19 situation

As of Sept. 1, Singapore has 56,852 Covid-19 cases.

The number of cases per day has fallen to double digits but the number of new cases in the community has increased, the Ministry of Health said.

This figure has gone up from an average of two cases per day in the week before to an average of three per day in the past week.

The 40 new Covid-19 cases on Sept. 1 included seven imported infections and one in the community.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, MOH said.