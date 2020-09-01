Back

PM Lee's Malay teacher passes away, taught Lee family since 1957

They had remained close over the years.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 01, 2020, 06:01 PM

In a Facebook post on Sep. 1, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the passing of his Malay teacher, Haji Muhammad Amin Shafawi.

Taught PM Lee Malay as a child

Referring to him as Cikgu (Teacher) Amin, PM Lee said that Amin had taught him Malay from when he was five years old, which would have been in the year 1957.

PM Lee recounted that Amin's passion for the language rubbed off on him, and gave him and many of Amin's students a good foundation in the Malay language for life.

He mentioned that he managed to visit Amin in March before the circuit breaker came into effect, and noted that Amin "made a great effort to vote" during GE 2020 in spite of his illness.

"I am grateful for his support and friendship through the years", PM Lee said, offering his condolences to the family.

PM Lee had previously said in an interview with Berita Harian in 2003 that Amin had taught him and his siblings.

"When we were young, my father thought that it would be useful for the children to learn Malay too," PM Lee said, noting that he was "glad" that he did.

PM Lee also mentioned Amin in his private eulogy to his father Lee Kuan Yew in 2015, noting the Malay lessons was part of the big decisions that the elder Lee had made for the family.

You can read his full Facebook post here.

