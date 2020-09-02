PM Lee chokes up in Parliament talking about S'pore bouncing back from crisis

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gave a wide-ranging speech in Parliament on Sep. 2 during the debate on the President's Address.

PM Lee's speech: "S'pore was born from crisis"

The speech, which lasted over an hour, laid out the priorities of the government in the next term, and the way forward for Singapore.

PM Lee spoke about how Jewel Changi and Changi Airport has been a source of pride for Singaporeans. But due to Covid-19, the aviation industry has come to a grinding halt.

But PM Lee also highlighted the other crises that Singapore has survived, such as the Asian Financial Crisis and the Global Financial Crisis, and said that each time, we not only survived, but actually came back stronger.

He reassured Singaporeans that this time will be no exception as Covid-19 will be the occasion for Singaporeans to do better, emerge stronger, and become more united.

"Singapore was born from crisis," Lee said, referring to the experience of separation with Malaysia.

"Do not doubt. Do not fear. Jewel will shine again. Changi will thrive again. SIA will be a great way to fly once more," he said towards the end of his speech.

PM Lee's words echoed the late Lee Kuan Yew, who exhorted Singaporeans to "never fear" when Singapore became independent.

The late Lee said,

"This country belongs to all of us. We made this country from nothing, from mudflats... Today, this is a modern city. Ten years from now, this will be a metropolis. Never fear!", the late Lee said at a grassroots event in Sembawang in September 1965.

PM Lee's line was met with thunderous applause in Parliament.

Choking up

PM Lee then continued, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered the line that concluded his speech:

"Our children and our grandchildren will continue marching forward to build a fairer, ever more just, and equal society."

Pausing several times while delivering this line, his voice wavered slightly as he choked up.

This is not the first time that PM Lee has gotten visibly emotional during his speeches.

In 2015, he broke down while talking about his father.

He also became visibly emotional during his closing speech in Parliament on July 4, 2017.

