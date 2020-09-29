Back

Pizza Hut S'pore has panda-shaped pizza on Foodpanda app from Oct. 1

Fasiha Nazren | September 29, 2020, 07:13 PM

As if a normal pizza isn't enticing enough, Pizza Hut has collaborated with food delivery service Foodpanda to come up with the Panzza.

The Panzza is a 12-inch panda-shaped pizza which can be shared between two and three persons.

You can choose between two topping selections.

Trio Cheese

Photo from Pizza Hut and Foodpanda.

The Trio Cheese is a medley of mozzarella, parmesan and cheddar.

Meat Galore

Photo from Pizza Hut and Foodpanda.

The Meat Galore is a combination of ham, pepperoni, minced beef and cabanossi sausages and complemented with tomato and mozzarella melt.

A Single Panzza bundle costs S$43.88 (U.P. $63.60).

Photo from Pizza Hut and Foodpanda.

It consists of one Panzza and four sides including:

  • Four pieces of Honey Roasted Wings

  • Four pieces of Sweet N Spicy Drumlets

  • Two Garlic Bread

  • Four pieces of Chicken Tenders

A Double Panzza bundle costs S$56.72 (U.P. S$82.20).

Photo from Pizza Hut and Foodpanda.

It consists of two Panzzas and two sides including:

  • Eight pieces Honey Roasted Wings

  • Eight pieces of Sweet N Spicy Drumlets

These Panzzas is available exclusive only on the Foodpanda app.

It will only be available until Oct. 31.

Top image from Pizza Hut and Foodpanda.

