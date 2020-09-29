Pizza Hut S'pore has panda-shaped pizza on Foodpanda app from Oct. 1

As if a normal pizza isn't enticing enough, Pizza Hut has collaborated with food delivery service Foodpanda to come up with the Panzza.

The Panzza is a 12-inch panda-shaped pizza which can be shared between two and three persons.

You can choose between two topping selections.

Trio Cheese

The Trio Cheese is a medley of mozzarella, parmesan and cheddar.

Meat Galore

The Meat Galore is a combination of ham, pepperoni, minced beef and cabanossi sausages and complemented with tomato and mozzarella melt.

A Single Panzza bundle costs S$43.88 (U.P. $63.60).

It consists of one Panzza and four sides including:

Four pieces of Honey Roasted Wings

Four pieces of Sweet N Spicy Drumlets

Two Garlic Bread

Four pieces of Chicken Tenders

A Double Panzza bundle costs S$56.72 (U.P. S$82.20).

It consists of two Panzzas and two sides including:

Eight pieces Honey Roasted Wings

Eight pieces of Sweet N Spicy Drumlets

These Panzzas is available exclusive only on the Foodpanda app.

It will only be available until Oct. 31.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Pizza Hut and Foodpanda.