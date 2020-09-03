4-room BTO in Tampines with pink, gold & marble theme exudes Korean cafe vibes

A four-room BTO in Tampines is one of the latest home renovation album to go viral on Facebook.

Although it was posted by De Exclusive Interior Group a few months ago, the design is seeing a second wave of popularity on the social media platform.

With its duty pink, wood furniture, gold accents and marble surfaces, the flat reminds us of a trendy Korean cafe — but homelier.

Pink paintwork in the foyer accentuates the curve patterns on the wall for a "playful yet sophisticated" look.

De Exclusive explains that an emerald green sofa anchors the room, balancing the marble furnishings with warm gold accents that liven up the interior.

The same colour palette throughout the house brings everything together.

The dining area flows into the open concept-kitchen, creating the illusion of spaciousness.

The kitchen's sliding glass door is one of the flat's highlights, with the arch detail bringing "visual interest" to the room.

It also separates the dry kitchen area from the wet one.

In response to queries from Mothership, the design company revealed that the entire project costs about S$48,000.

The owners had requested for a pink and retro cafe look.

Viewers felt that the colour combination went well together, making the space "cosy and bright."

You can check out more designs from De Exclusive Interior Group on Facebook.

Top image via De Exclusive Interior Group/Facebook